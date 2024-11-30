Hyundai Creta raises game in cut-throat compact SUV segment

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Suzuki Grand Vitara are ruling the roost.

The Hyundai Creta range not only looks a little cooler now thanks to subtle styling updates and more convenience and safety features, but pricing across the range has been also reduced to offer customers better value for money.

One could say that this strategy could not have come at a better time and goes a long way to explain the bold moves being made here by Hyundai SA.

If one looks at the sales performance of the Hyundai Creta and its step sibling, the Kia Sonet, up till the end of September 2024 compared to the same period last year, these two models have been slaughtered by the Chery Tiggo 4, the Toyota Urban Cruiser and the Suzuki Grand Vitara. The pair lost almost 40% of their market share, while the top four have grown in the segment by around 30%. Make no mistake, this is a segment that offers over 30 models, with more arriving each day. It’s not a fun place to do business if you don’t have products that are budget priced with a whole lot of spec.

Three Hyundai Creta derivates on offer

What hasn’t changed is that the updated Hyundai Creta range still comprises three derivatives with two different specification levels; Premium and Executive. They both still use the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, with a choice of either a six-speed manual gearbox or an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), which is the only choice for the Executive.

Matt Edition models rides on 17-inch gloss black alloy wheels. Picture: Hyundai

What you can’t miss is the Matt Edition models with their Gloss Black 17-inch rims, matching A and C pillars, door handles and outside rearview door mirror covers and Matte Black rear skid plates. The Citizen Motoring got to drive one in Executive spec at launch.

Before you even climb inside you will get to use the new smart key with start button control and smart entry. And once inside a very familiar but functional workspace greets you. It features a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and 8-inch infotainment system that offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and a wireless charging pad.

Decent power output

The eagle- eyed might notice the steering wheel remote control buttons for the Lane Departure Warning and Lane Follow Assist, which forms part of the Smart Sense Safety features package in the Executive derivative.

Getting out on the road, the 84kW of power and 144Nm of torque produced by the free-breathing mill provides decent pulling power. You are never going to win any traffic light drag wars with the Hyundai Creta. And the IVT, which is Hyundai’s terminology for a Constant Variable Transmission (CVT) is never going to be my favourite.

Around the suburbs I am okay with it. Its only out on the open road when you want to get past traffic and the like, that the drone of the engine trying to live at max rpm becomes a pain in the…

The cabin features two large digital screens. Picture: Hyundai

Frugal sipper

The Creta averaged just 6.3-litres per 100 km/h during our launch drive without us trying to do anything different to what we would do when we drive any other cars on launch. This is something that not many consider when they see shiny new objects with lots of tech on board and big digital screens and more powerful turbocharged engines. And how the difference in fuel consumption that a Hyundai Creta has over some of their competitors converts into sizeable savings over time.

Perhaps this, the Matt Edition goodies, the added convenience and safety, to go with a price drop, are all reasons good enough for you to give the Hyundai Creta another look at in a very competitive segment of the market.

Hyundai Creta pricing

Hyundai Creta 1.5 Premium – R449 900

Hyundai Creta 1.5 Premium IVT – R479 900

Hyundai Creta 1.5 Premium Matt IVT – R484 900

Hyundai Creta 1.5 Executive IVT – R519 900

Hyundai Creta 1.5 Executive Matt IVT – R524 900

*Pricing includes seven-year/200 000km warranty and four-year/60 000km service plan.