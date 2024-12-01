Ford Territory perfect companion to escape from Jozi for a weekend

Comfortable SUV features loads of space and enough technology to keep whole family happy.

Many of the cars we sample are big enough for families and their luggage to hit the open road in, yet we very rarely get to do that ourselves. Ford realised this and came up with a great way to address the issue. Every now and then the Blue Oval gives us a car to test drive for a week, with the added privilege of arranging a weekend getaway for the family.

These trips have included a weekend at Sun City in a Ford Ranger, a stay at a guest farm in the Drakensberg in a Ford Tourneo and taking a Ford EcoSport for an epic weekend at a game lodge in Limpopo.

Ford Territory has point to prove

After finally re-entering the mid-sized SUV space left vacant by the ill-fated Kuga with the Ford Territory, the Blue Oval was keen to showcase its potential as a family car. So after the obligatory launch drives, a trip to Nampo Harvest and the customary week-long tests were done and dusted, it was time to gather the family and embark on a weekend getaway.

As The Citizen Motoring could only escape Jozi after dark on the Friday night, our only request was for the destination not to be hours away. We a certain the Ford Territory will make a fine companion in setting sail for Durban or Mbombela. But the reality is that work and school commitments simply do not afford families the that kind of time for weekend getaways.

The Ford Territory Titanium rides on 19-inch alloys. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

A quaint little guest farm in Magaliesburg was the ideal destination for our Ford Territory weekend in flagship Titanium spec. The hour’s drive there includes some good roads, less good roads and a fair chunk of gravel tracks. A perfect mixture of the type of conditions a family-sized SUV will encounter on holiday trips around Mzansi. Whether the destination is the bushveld or the Northern Cape.

Oodles of space

Besides the generous leg and headroom for passengers in the second row, the 448 litres of boot space accessed through the electric tailgate came in very handy. Swallowing the weekend luggage of three women, two highly fashion sensitive tween girls, albeit only for a weekend, is no mean feat. There was even space left for my little overnight bag!

Adding to the sense of space inside the Ford Territory Titanium is the twin-panel panoramic moonroof. It allows for amazing views of a starlit-sky on a clear night traversing through the countryside.

LED ambient lightning, although visible in the day, is always more appreciated at night time. Even if you will not buy into the “find the right colour to suit your mood” thing, allowing the children to scroll through the colour palette at least buys you some time in keeping their minds occupied.

The interior of the flagship Ford Territory is a plush affair with the two-tone Peacock Blue and Domino full leather trim providing a serious upmarket look and feel.

Notice the two-tone leather finishing inside. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Tech-fest on board

Up front a 12.3-inch high-definition digital instrument cluster and an eight-speaker 12.3-inch infotainment system provides the Territory with all the technology expected of a mid-sized family SUV these days. Bluetooth smartphone connectivity makes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity possible.

Oddities for the Ford stable inside the cabin include the infotainment system not supporting SYNC4 and rotary gear shifter in the centre console. These are due to the car, unlike the first generation that was built in Australia by Ford, is now built in China by JMC in a joint venture.

The exterior has been described as “typical” Chinese SUV, but regardless what the styling resembles, it is an attractive car nonetheless. The Titanium comes standard with 19-inch alloys, chrome on the door handles and a floating rear-pillar graphic.

Smooth sailing

The Ford Territory’s EcoBoost 1.8-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine produces 138kW of power and 318Nm of torque. It is mated to seven-speed dual-clutch transmission sending the twist to the front wheels via rotary e-Shifter in the centre console.

There are four drive modes to choose from; Normal, Eco, Sport and or Mountain. In addition, hill-launch assist and hill-descent control assist in negotiating steep gradients.

As the top of the range Ford Territory, the Titanium features an extensive list of safety specifications that is just too long to mention. Just take our word for it, it is a very safe car.

The Territory’s blown four-pot mill produces more than enough power to negotiate daily life in the city and when hitting the open road. Even after gaining several kilograms before the trip back due to our host and chef-extraordinaire Rodney’s delectable cuisine.

The perfect setting for a weekend getaway. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Ford Territory just the right medicine

Gear shifts are smooth while the suspension irons out our less than smooth roads. Imperfect throttle calibration and super-sensitive brakes are annoying at lower speeds, but owners will learn to live with it.

We managed acceptable fuel consumption of under 10 litres per 100km on the open road, but the figure did swell to over 11 combined with daily city traffic.

At R721 000, the Ford Territory Titanium offers a lot of car at an attractive price. Niggles aside, it fills the vacancy left by the Kuga with aplomb. Mission accomplished.