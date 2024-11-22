Hyundai gives Creta new matte suit option at a range reduced price

Entire Creta range has been hit with price drop of as much as 4.1% on certain variants.

New matte attire can be had in three shades with a black grille, wheels, C-pillar, side sills and lower bumper apron being the only colour option regardless of the selected body hue. Picture: Hyundai

Introduced as a replacement for the Indian model two years ago, Hyundai South Africa has afforded the Indonesian-made Creta its first restyling without resorting to any mechanical changes.

New matte finish and more features

Related largely in name to the Indian version, the uptakes don’t involve the revised aesthetics or interior the Chennai-made model got in January.

Instead, Hyundai has introduced two new derivatives called the Creta Matte Edition available in a choice of three matte colours; white, silver and black.

In addition, specification changes have also taken place with the base Premium gaining a one-touch up/down function for the driver’s electric window, LED daytime running lights, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever, and imitation leather seat upholstery.

Reserved for the Premium Matte, besides the mentioned colours, is the push-button start.

Inclusion of the Matte has increased the Creta range by two to five models. Image: Hyundai

Stepping-up, the flagship Executive, and by extension, the Executive Matte, nets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Follow Assist, Road Edge Detection, Forward Collision Warning and Lane Keep Assist as new additions.

Carried over spec

Besides the items mentioned, standard spec on the Premium and Executive is otherwise unchanged with both coming standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, height adjustable front seats, all-around electric windows, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, folding electric windows, cruise control, rear parking sensors, keyless entry and a reverse camera.

All variants retain the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, however, a 10.25-inch instrument cluster has been added to the top-spec Executive. Image: Hyundai

Included on the Executive are four additional airbags for a total of six, roof rails, a wireless smartphone charger, six speakers instead of four, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Driver Attention Alert.

No power change

Up front, and as mentioned, Hyundai has made no changes, thus keeping the normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine as is with outputs of 84kW/144Nm.

The standard transmission on the Premium is again a six-speed manual with the option, of the Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) – Hyundai’s nomenclature for a CVT – being the only option for the Executive.

As before, drive is routed to the front wheels only with both having a top speed of 170 km/h and respective 0-100 km/h sprint times of 12 and 11.8 seconds respectively.

Claimed fuel consumption is 6.5 L/100 km for the manual and 6.3 L/100 km for the IVT.

Colours and cut-price stickers

Excluding the matte colours, the Creta’s revised colour palette consists of six conventional hues; Optic White, Magnetic Silver, Midnight Black Pearl, Titan Grey Metallic, Galaxy Blue Pearl and Dragon Red Pearl.

In arguably the biggest development, Hyundai has dropped the Creta’s price tag despite the added features count.

This means the Premium manual has seen its sticker lowered by R19 600 while that of the IVT has been cut by R10 600. A R2 600 reduction has been applied to the Executive.

As before, the now five-model Creta range is covered by a seven-year/200 000 km warranty and a four-year/60 000 km service plan.

Creta 1.5 Premium – R449 900

Creta 1.5 Premium IVT – R479 900

Creta 1.5 Premium Matte IVT – R484 900

Creta 1.5 Executive IVT – R519 900

Creta 1.5 Executive Matte – IVT – R524 900

