PODCAST: Why updated Nissan Magnite carries a heavy burden

Compact SUV out to grab more market share in the absence of Micra and NP200.

It is an understatement to say that the updated Nissan Magnite is an important model for the Japanese carmaker.

Despite reports this week out of the United States painting a grim financial picture for Nissan, the brand’s local division recently stated that operations outside of the US is unaffected. But Nissan is still desperate for market share locally after taking a huge knock in sales after the discontinuation of the NP200.

Nissan Magnite takes centre stage

With the Micra not being offered anymore, the Nissan Magnite is now the gateway to the brand in terms of passenger cars. And while the local market awaits the introduction of two new Nissan SUVs, a lot will be expected from the compact SUV.

The Citizen Motoring’s Charl Bosch drove the updated Nissan Magnite during its official media launch in Cape Town this month. He shares his first impressions on this week’s episode of our Pitstop podcast.

The Nissan Magnite is assembled alongside the Renault Kiger in Chennai in India as part of the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi alliance. It was first introduced in 2021 and the brand claims to have sold more than 21 000 models thus far.

Three trim levels

Starting at a price of R246 200, the Visia kicks off the Nissan Magnite line-up. Acenta trim serves as the mid-spec variant with the Acenta Plus slotting in above as the flagship.

There are two 1.0-litre three-cylinder engines to choose from. The naturally aspirated version features unchanged outputs of 52kW/96Nm and the blown mill 74kW/160Nm.

Both engine variants are offered in five-speed manual transmission, with the free-breathing version also available in five-speed automated manual (AMT) and the turbo mill in CVT. The latter’s torque drops by 8Nm.

Standard spec

The updated Nissan Magnite features subtle styling upgrades on the outside and in the cabin. Standard kit include automatic air-conditioning, electrically folding mirrors and roof rails. Plus six airbags, bootlid spoiler, six-speaker sound system, rear parking sensors and tyre pressure monitor.

The top-of-the-range Acenta Plus gets two-tone upholstery and colour option as standard and remote engine start for the first time. It also features leather-covered steering wheel and gear lever and the 360-degree surround-view camera.