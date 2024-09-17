Hyundai Exter finally priced as brand’s newest and smallest SUV

The indirect replacement for the Atos offers a choice of five models, all powered by the same powerplant.

Its eagerly awaited market launch happening later today, 17 September, Hyundai has released official pricing of the Exter small SUV on its website.

Unveiled last year as the direct replacement for the discontinued Atos, the Indian-made Exter takes over from the Venue as Hyundai’s new entry level SUV/crossover in South Africa, with a line-up spanning five models all powered by the same powerplant.

Different from the even tinier Casper sold in South Korea, the Exter, which went under the Ai3 internal moniker during development, rides on the same platform as the Grand i10 with dimensions of 3 815 mm in overall length, a width of 1 710 mm and height of 1 631 mm.

Its wheelbase stretching 2 450 mm, the Exter conforms to the sub-four metre regulations in India and as a result of being wider and longer than the Casper, offers up more boot space for a total of 391-litres with the rear seats fixed.

Positioned above the Grand i10 and i20 on pricing, while undercutting the R309 900 starting sticker of the entry-level Venue, the Exter, as in India, debuts in South Africa motivated solely by the long-serving normally aspirated 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine.

Producing 61kW/114Nm, the unit drives the front wheels through either a five-speed manual gearbox, or a five-speed automated manual (AMT). Claimed fuel consumption is 5.7 L/100 km and 5.9 L/100 km respectively.

In terms of features, the Exter range kicks-off with the Premium that mirrors the mid-range SX model in India with amongst others imitation alloy 15-inch wheels, rear parking sensors, LED daytime running lights, six airbags, electric mirrors and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Up next, the Executive swaps the faux alloys for 15-inch diamond-cut wheels while also gaining LED headlights, cruise control, a reverse camera, paddle shifters and stability controls on automatic models and the optional of a dual-tone exterior.

Finally, the AMT-only Elite boasts automatic air-conditioning, a panoramic sunroof, the mentioned stability control and the dual-tone exterior as a cost option.

Colours

On the colour front, the mono-tone catalogue spans six hues; Atlas White, Titan Grey, Tomboy Khaki, Starry Night, Cosmic Blue and Firey Red.

As for the dual-tone options, three options have been selected; a black roof contrasting the Atlas White, Tomboy Khaki and Cosmic Blue body colours.

At the same time, selecting either of the Cosmic Blue tones brings blue seats accents, with so-called sage detailing being reserved for the vehicle finished in Tomboy Khaki.

Price

Included with each Exter’s price tag is a seven-year/200 000 km warranty and a three-year/45 000 km service plan.

Exter 1.2 Premium – R269 900

Exter 1.2 Premium AMT – R294 800

Exter 1.2 Executive – R289 900

Exter 1.2 Executive AMT – R314 900

Exter 1.2 Elite AMT – R344 900

