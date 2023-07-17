New box ticked as Hyundai debuts radically new Santa Fe

By Charl Bosch

A model that has remained largely under wraps since the previous generation benefitted from a mid-life update three years ago, Hyundai has taken the wraps off the most dramatic iteration of the Santa Fe yet that has undergone more than just a simple transformation.

Boxed-up

Billed as an SUV that combines city appeal with “outdoor trends”, the fifth generation Santa Fe adopts a new boxy design reminiscent of not only the Land Rover Defender 130, but also the Ford Flex sold in North America from 2009 to 2019.

ALSO READ: Updated Hyundai Santa Fe has the talent to be taken seriously

Depicted with 21-inch alloy wheels Hyundai says affords it a “a robust, adventurous look”, the boxy theme continues to the design of the LED headlights that feature H-motif similar to the Exter that debuted in India last week.

Rear design will likely to be compared to that of the Ford Scorpio. Image: Hyundai.

Resplendent with chunky door handles, expansive rear fenders and a side profile not dissimilar to the R51 generation Nissan Pathfinder, the Santa Fe’s most controversial aspect though is the rear facia that will likely be drawn into comparison of that of the much maligned second generation Ford Scorpio.

Mounted below the block letter Santa Fe name on the tailgate, the LED lights feature a wraparound by being integrated into the rear wings, but not connected in the centre by a type of light bar.

Instead, the diodes have been arranged in an H-pattern like the front lights and in separate clusters compared to a single full-width arrangement. A gloss black insert containing the latch for the electric bootlid sits between.

Interior look familiar?

Noticeably longer than the outgoing model with seating still provided for seven, the Santa Fe, according to Hyundai, boasts “class-leading interior space” and as such, boasts an interior the South Korean automaker defines as “refined” and a “pleasant surprise”.

Sporting a mix of physical and touch-sensitive switchgear, the current Santa Fe’s swoopy dashboard has been replaced by a flat surface with full width air vents and chrome outer edging laid-out in a H-design.

Land Rover Defender inspiration prominent inside. Image: Hyundai.

Taking pride of place, a new dual 12.3-inch infotainment system and instrument cluster sits on top of the dash in another apparent nod to the Defender. This also extends the lower climate control panel with its buttons and dials.

The Defender inspiration stops at the steering wheel though, as the floating centre console is unique to the Santa Fe and while providing dual cupholders, features a large armrest plus a pair of wireless smartphone chargers.

Subtle engine hint

In addition to not disclosing any details of the Santa Fe’s chassis, Hyundai also remained coy about the powertrain options that will only be divulged in full at the newcomer’s global premiere next month.

A hint though is a 2.5T badge on the depicted bronze model’s tailgate, which confirms the turbocharged 2.5 T-GDI engine used in the Santa Cruz bakkie, the recently updated Sonata sedan and the North American market Tucson.

Likely other engine options are the 1.6-litre plug-in hybrid from the Tucson, the 2.0-litre hybrid from the Sonata and possibly the latest version of the venerable 2.2 CRDI turbodiesel.

August reveal

As mentioned, complete details will only be revealed next month with eventual sales expected to start either towards the end of this year or in early-2024.

NOW READ: Facelift Hyundai Santa Fe bows with dramatic face and new platform