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iCaur approves fourth quarter debut for range-extending EV 03T

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By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

4 minute read

23 September 2026

04:00 pm

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03T REEV will get from 0-100km/h in under eight seconds and do a claimed 190km on its electric hardware alone.

iCaur 03T REEV previewed for South Africa

Range-extending 03T REEV is expected to become iCaur’s new flagship 03T variant. Picture: iCaur

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iCaur has provided select details of the range-extending 03T REEV ahead of its market launch in the fourth quarter of the year.

Joining the V27 as the second range-extending electric model the Chery-owned brand will introduce, the 03T REEV is expected to become the range’s flagship above the pair of EV-only models, despite not having the option of the all-wheel drive.

No more EV-only

Visually different in that it now has an open lower air intake, new upper grille panel and exhaust outlets, the 03T REEV’s powertrain comprises principal motivation from a 33.6-kWh battery pack powering a single electric motor on its rear axle.

Outputting 185kW/300Nm, the electric hardware is backed up by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, whose 115kW/220Nm is used solely as a generator and therefore, not connected to the drive wheels.

iCaur 03T REEV previewed for South Africa
03T REEV has a claimed all-electric range of 190km. Picture: iCaur

Paired to a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT), the 03T REEV will get from 0-100km/h in a claimed 7.9 seconds and hit a top speed of 170km/h.

According to iCaur, the claimed all-electric range is 190km and when combined with the combustion engine it reaches 800km.

While no combined output of the petrol engine and electric motor was revealed, iCaur did confirm a waiting time of 20 minutes from 30-80% using a DC fast charger of unknown wattage.

Spec

Although still to be fully detailed, iCaur South Africa has confirmed the following specification items:

  • 19-inch alloy wheels;
  • LED headlights;
  • imitation leather upholstery;
  • electric and ventilated front seats;
  • quad-zone climate control;
  • wireless smartphone charging pad;
  • 9.2-inch digital instrument cluster;
  • eight-speaker sound system;
  • 15.6-inch infotainment display;
  • wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Notable safety and driver assistance systems include:

  • front and rear parking sensors;
  • tyre pressure monitor;
  • 540-degree surround-view camera;
  • Adaptive Cruise Control;
  • Forward Collision Warning;
  • Automatic Emergency Braking;
  • Lane Keep Assist.

Pricing later

Still to be priced, projections are that the 03T REEV could be priced above the all-electric, all-wheel drive variants, which retails at R699 900.

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Expect final clarity to only emerge once an official date of reveal is set.

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