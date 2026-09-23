iCaur approves fourth quarter debut for range-extending EV 03T

03T REEV will get from 0-100km/h in under eight seconds and do a claimed 190km on its electric hardware alone.

iCaur has provided select details of the range-extending 03T REEV ahead of its market launch in the fourth quarter of the year.

Joining the V27 as the second range-extending electric model the Chery-owned brand will introduce, the 03T REEV is expected to become the range’s flagship above the pair of EV-only models, despite not having the option of the all-wheel drive.

No more EV-only

Visually different in that it now has an open lower air intake, new upper grille panel and exhaust outlets, the 03T REEV’s powertrain comprises principal motivation from a 33.6-kWh battery pack powering a single electric motor on its rear axle.

Outputting 185kW/300Nm, the electric hardware is backed up by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, whose 115kW/220Nm is used solely as a generator and therefore, not connected to the drive wheels.

03T REEV has a claimed all-electric range of 190km. Picture: iCaur

Paired to a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT), the 03T REEV will get from 0-100km/h in a claimed 7.9 seconds and hit a top speed of 170km/h.

According to iCaur, the claimed all-electric range is 190km and when combined with the combustion engine it reaches 800km.

While no combined output of the petrol engine and electric motor was revealed, iCaur did confirm a waiting time of 20 minutes from 30-80% using a DC fast charger of unknown wattage.

Spec

Although still to be fully detailed, iCaur South Africa has confirmed the following specification items:

19-inch alloy wheels;

LED headlights;

imitation leather upholstery;

electric and ventilated front seats;

quad-zone climate control;

wireless smartphone charging pad;

9.2-inch digital instrument cluster;

eight-speaker sound system;

15.6-inch infotainment display;

wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Notable safety and driver assistance systems include:

front and rear parking sensors;

tyre pressure monitor;

540-degree surround-view camera;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Forward Collision Warning;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Lane Keep Assist.

Pricing later

Still to be priced, projections are that the 03T REEV could be priced above the all-electric, all-wheel drive variants, which retails at R699 900.

Expect final clarity to only emerge once an official date of reveal is set.