All-new Nissan Rogue debuts stateside as first glimpse of next X-Trail

New X-Trail is expected to become a reality outside North America in late 2027 or even early 2028.

Previewed in April this year, Nissan has officially detailed the all-new fourth generation X-Trail, albeit only in North America where it once again uses the Rogue moniker.

Replacing the T33 generation that debuted six years ago, first as the Rogue and then a year later as the X-Trail, the new T34 becomes the iteration to do without a combustion engine entirely as it is powered solely by the brand’s e-Power hybrid system.

Dimensions

Still based on the same platform as the T33, the T34 has the following dimensions:

Length : 4 651 mm;

: 4 651 mm; Wheelbase : 2 705 mm;

: 2 705 mm; Width : 1 849 mm;

: 1 849 mm; Height: 1 720 mm

By comparison, the T33, in South African-spec, has the same wheelbase, but measures five millimetres taller, nine millimetres narrower and 29 mm shorter overall.

New X-Trail incorporates a styling language Nissan calls “Refined and Tough”. Picture: Nissan North America

Available only with five-seats, Nissan claims between 880 and 1 866-litres of boot space, which compares to the 742 and 1 396-litres provided by the equivalent T33.

Although unconfirmed, a seven-seat variant is likely to be offered for X-Trail-badged models.

New inside and out

Incorporating a styling language called “refined and tough”, the T34 X-Trail rides on 18 or 19-inch alloy wheels depending on the trim level, and comes standard with LED headlights on all variants.

Not seen until now, the interior comprises a 12.3 or optional 14.3-inch infotainment display flanked by a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster perched on top of the dashboard in a “single piece” arrangement.

Interior is a dramatic departure from that of the outgoing T33 X-Trail. Picture: Nissan North America

Along with a new steering wheel, the centre console is more minimalistic and with a floating design, but retains physical buttons, which extends to below the central air vents.

In a further departure, Nissan has dropped the gear lever for a series of buttons below the wireless smartphone charging pad.

On model front, the Rogue will have a choice of three trim levels, SV, SR and Platinum, with the former having the option of what Nissan calls the Premium Package and the SR with the so-called Technology Package.

e-Power only

For the first time, all variants have four-wheel drive as standard as a result of the e-Power system, which now has two electric motors instead of the previous one.

Driven by a 1.67-kWh battery pack, the front motor develops 149kW/329Nm and the rear 99kW/195Nm.

As before, the electric hardware is charged by a 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, whose 110kW/232Nm is used purely as a generator and therefore not connected to the drive wheels. Combined, the setup makes 166 kW.

Prepare to wait

Heading to Nissan dealers next priced from $35 490 to $43 490, which amounts to between R577 521 and R707 703 when directly converted and without taxes, the T34 X-Trail will remain a North American entity for at least another 12 months given the timeframe between it debuting in the States and then elsewhere as the X-Trail in T33 guise.

As such, expect it to only go on-sale, as the X-Trail, in 2027 or 2028.