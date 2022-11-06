Inland Historic racing series ends 2022 with a flourish

Andre De Kock

The Inland Historic racing series ended its 2022 programme of events in style at the Red Star Raceway near Delmas on Saturday.

How it ended

Heading up proceedings were two races for Ben Morgenrood HRSA Sprint cars. The opening heat saw a race-long dice for first place between Peter Bailey (Bailey Cars Porsche 911 RSR) and Andre van der Merwe (Evapco Porsche 911 RSR).

Bailey resolved the matter by snatching the lead two corners before the flag, winning ahead of van der Merwe and Stuart Konig (Northern Bolt Volkswagen Scirocco).

Van der Merwe’s Porsche suffered electronic maladies in race two and he dropped far down the field. That left Bailey to cruise around for his second win of the day, chased to the flag by Konig and Van Rooyen

Stuart Konig (Northern Bolt Volkswagen Scirocco) and Jannie van Rooyen (Pro Auto Rubber Volkswagen Scirocco) fought tooth and nail in Saturday’s second race for Ben Morgenrood HRSA Sprint cars. Photograph: Paul Bedford.

The first Midvaal Historics race went to Eugene Gouws (Master Mowers Chevrolet Firenza CanAm), leading home Franz Jensen (Jensen Towing Datsun GX) and Terence Ladner (Hamilton’s Volkswagen Scirocco).

Race two, started from a fully inverted grid, went to Gouws as well, followed over the finish line by Ladner, and Jensen.

Hylton Morrow (Chaplins Formula M) won both the Formula Monoposto single seater races ahead of Damien Archer (Executive Aircraft Formula GTI) and Allen Meyer (InvestChem Formula Ford), with Kennedy Torres (Rack Aircon Formula Supervee) finishing second in race two ahead of Aiden Morrow (Chaplins Formula M).

Rounding out the day’s activities were the two Ben Morgenrood Group HRSA Pursuit handicap races.

Saturday’s first Ben Morgenrood Group HRSA Pursuit handicap race went to Johann Smith (JMS Nissan Skyline). Photograph: Paul Bedford.

Race one went to Johann Smith (JMS Nissan Skyline), leading home Machiel Oberholzer (Aquaperm Mercedes-Benz 190E) and Riaan Roux (Addfin Volkswagen Scirocco).

Mike O’Sullivan (Honda Ballade) won race two from Werner Hartzenberg (Aircool Wonders Porsche 916) and Smith to complete the Red Star hosted final of the year.