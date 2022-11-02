Inland Historic Series saying goodbye to 2022 at Red Star

Andre De Kock

The 2022 Inland Historic championship series will come to a conclusion at the Red Star Raceway near Delmas this Saturday, with four racing disciplines on the menu.

Heading up the show will be two races for GWM Randfontein Historic Saloon Cars, with front runners expected to include Peter Bailey (Bayley Cars Porsche 911 RSR), Andre van der Merwe (Evapco Porsche 911 RSR), Sean Hepburn (Datsun 1200), Tihan van Rooyen (Cambox SA Porsche 924), Andre ten Napel (TNMC Volkswagen Scirocco), Jannie van Rooyen (Pro Auto Rubber Volkswagen Scirocco) and Stefan Snyders (Steton Porsche 911 RSR).

Running behind the Historic Saloon Cars will be the Midvaal Historic brigade, with the man to beat Eugene Gouws (Master Mowers Chevrolet Firenza CanAm).

He will face off against people like Deon Schwabsky (Synthesis Software Ford Escort), Andries Draper (Draper Racing Ford Escort), Travis Jensen (Jensen Towing Datsun 1200), Jimbo Bennett (Fulrace Ford Capri), Peder Jensen (Datsun 1200) and Franz Jensen (Jensen Towing Datsun 1200).

The Pursuit handicap racing fraternity always provide lively spectacle at the Red Star Raceway, with the results of their two races impossible to predict.

Top contenders should include Clive Winterstein (Casheri Restoration Porsche 356A), Werner Hartzenberg (Aircooled Wonders Porsche 916), Machiel Oberholzer (Aquaperm Mercedes 190), Riaan Roux (Addfin Volkswagen Scirocco).

Clive Winterstein (Casheri Restoration Porsche 356A) could win in the Morgenrood Pursuit handicap racing category. Picture: Paul Bedford.

Single seater enthusiasts will have a lot to cheer, with 19 competitors to face the starter. Top contenders should include drivers like Conner le Roux (Formula M), Lushen Ramchander (Liqui Moly Forza), John Maurien (Ray), Bruce van Niekerk (Formula Libre), Cyril Somerville (Rhema), Herman Krige (RM08), Steve Venter (Formula Ford), Didier Diedericks (Formula M) and Leon Scholtz (Scholtz Civils Lantis).

The Red Star gates will open at 7am, with racing scheduled to commence at 09h00. Food and drink will be on sale or you may take your own.

Everybody is invited to visit the pits on foot at any time, and Christa Cotser has more information at 060 984 0369.