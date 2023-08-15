Inland Historic Tour revving to revive past at Zwartkops

By Andre De Kock

Local historic car racing will return to its birthplace this Saturday, when the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria will host round three of the 2023 Inland Historic Championship.

Sports cars

Heading up the 22-race programme will be two heats for Pre-1974 Le Mans Sports and Saloon Cars.

The pre-event favourite must be Larry Wilford (Lola T70), facing off against the likes of Jonathan du Toit (Chevron B8), Peter Bailley (Porsche 917), James Temple (Shelby Daytona Coupe), Russel Fear (Lola T70), Hennie Groenewald (Chevrolet Camaro) and Alan Meyer (Chevron B8).

Larry Wilford (Lola T70) could set Saturday’s quickest overall lap time. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

The Marlboro Crane Hire races for Pre-1966 Legend Production Cars should see Ben Morgenrood (Ford Mustang), Jonathan du Toit (Chevrolet Nova), Mark du Toit (Ford Thunderbolt) and Paige Lindenberg (Ford Fairlane) fighting at the front end.

V8 specialist Warren Lombard will enjoy a new experience on Saturday, driving this BMW 2002Ti in the two-litre Legend Saloon Car category. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

The Two-litre class will feature drivers like Warren Lombard (BMW 2002 Ti), Francesco Lombardi (Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint), Djurk Venter (Ford Escort) and Ishmael Baloyi (GSM Dart).

Hatches and saloons

Jonathan du Toit (Honda Civic) should be the man to beat in the SuperHatch category, facing off against the likes of Karel Stols (Toyota Etios), Quintus Viljoen (Volkswagen Polo), Seten Naidoo (Honda Civic), Steve Mearns (Volkswagen Golf), Mark du Toit (BMW 318i) and Francis Aldrich (Opel Corsa).

As always, Paige Lindenberg (Ford Fairlane) should put up spirited performances in the Legend Production Car races.

The On Track Clubmans category should see Lenard Archer (BMW 330i), Paul Sullivan (Nash MV3), Wayne Lebotschy (Volkswagen Golf), Ishmael Peck (Lotus 7), Dirk Lawrence (Honda Ballade), Adriaan le Roux (Caterham), Rodney Kruis (Honda Ballade) and Jaco Pienaar (Nash MV3) fight for podium places.

Front runners in the International Race Roofsure Midvaal Historics category should include Deon Schwabsky (Ford Escort), Martin Venter (Volkswagen Jetta), Johan Coetzer (Datsun 1200 GX), Carel Vos (Datsun 1200 GX Coupe), Gerrit Murray (Alfa Romeo GTV) and JJ Venter (Volkswagen Jetta).

Spaceframes

The Silver Cup 2.0 category will boast 30 entries, led by drivers like Marius Jacobs (Opel Tigra Spaceframe), Karel Stols (Mazda RX-7), Andre Bitzer (Mazda RX-7), Riaan Lubbe (BMW 325i) and Giulio Airaga (Opel Tigra Spaceframe).

Rounding out events will be races for INEX Legends, with pre-event favourites to include Devin Robinson, Sebastiaan Lanzettti, Richard van Heerden, Tyle Robinson, Dawie Deetlefs and Neels Jooste.

Lotus challenge

The Lotus Challenge will bring 23 contenders and lots of spectacle to the proceedings, led by title points leader Thomas Falkiner (Taylon)

He will be challenged by drivers like Mackie Adlem (Birkin), Brett van Rensburg (Birkin), Rudi Barnard (Birkin), Tinus Botes (Birkin), Keagan van Wyk (Birkin), JP Nortje (Birkin) and Jeff Gable (Birkin).

How much and when?

The Zwartkops gates will be open from 07h00, with racing to commence at 10h00. Admission will cost R100 per adult and R80 per student, with kids under the age of 12 going in for free.

Food and drink will be on sale or you may take your own, everybody can visit the pits on foot at any time and the Zwartkops Mini Moke trains will run between the pit gate and the various spectator spots all day long.

