Inland Historics fired-up for season return at Red Star

By Andre De Kock

The Red Star Raceway near Delmas will host round two of the 2023 Inland Historic Championship this Saturday, with three separate racing disciplines catering for 44 contenders.

Saloon cars

Heading up proceedings will be two races for Pre-1980 Historic Saloon Cars. Without any doubt, Rudolf de Vos will win in his behemoth Chevrolet Firenza CanAm, whose thunderous blasts around Red Star will be worth a visit to Delmas by itself.

Meanwhile, current championship leader Franz Jensen (Hamilton’s Datsun 1200 GX) will face off against drivers like Stuart Konig (Northern Bolt Volkswagen Scirocco), Jannie van Rooyen (Pro Auto Rubber Volkswagen Scirocco), Andre ten Napel (TNMC Mechanical Volkswagen Scirocco) and Gavin Lundin (Silverguard Datsun 1200).

Franz Jensen (Hamilton’s Datsun 1200) will go to the Red Star Raceway as current HRSA Pre-1980 championship leader. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Others to watch must include Robert Clark (Containerforce Honda Ballade), Mike O’Sullivan (Honda Ballade), Frederick Konig (Pro Auto Rubber Volkswagen Scirocco), Sean Hepburn (AASA Datsun 1200) Tihan van Rooyen (Van Rooyen Vision Porsche 911) and Grant Cramer (Jensen Towing Datsun 1200).

Single-seaters

Some of the day’s closest competition should be provided by the Formula Monoposto single seater category, whose wings and slicks vehicles are ideally suited to the many twists and turns of the Red Star circuit.

Pre-event victory favourites will include Didier Diedericks (Formula M), Bevan Williams (Ram Customs Formula GTI), Allen George Meyer (Liqui Moly Formula Volkswagen), Aiden Morrow (Chaplins Formula M), Neville van den Berg (Formula M), Bruce van Niekerk (ALS Omega) and Mark Tucker (Formula Super Vee).

Pursuit series

The most unpredictable events will be the two Ben Morgenrood Group Pursuit series handicap races.

When the handicappers get their sums right at Red Star, the last three laps of races turn into a frenzy of overtaking and side by side fighting.

Riaan Roux (Addfin VW) will be fighting for a leading place in the Ben Morgenrood Group Pursuit races. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Top contenders this Saturday should include Wernher Hartzenberg (Aircooled Wonders Porsche 911), Rob van Aarle (Ace Auto Ford Escort), Clive Winterstein (Casheri Restoration Porsche 550), Robbie Frank (Elemental Lotus 23) and Andre Hattingh (Hattingh Motors Mercedes-Benz 280E).

Time and price

The Red Star Raceway gates will be open from 07h00, with practice and qualifying to commence at 09h00.

Admission will cost R100 per adult, with kids under 12 going in for free. Everybody is welcome to visit the pits on foot throughout the event.

Food and drink will be on sale or you may take your own. For more information call the circuit office at 081 756 2156.

