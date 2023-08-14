Concept next Nissan Patrol set for large debut at Pebble Beach

By Charl Bosch

Nissan, through its upmarket sister brand Infiniti, has announced that an official preview of the next generation Patrol will take place this coming Thursday (17 August) as part of the annual Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in California.

Concept first

While set to carry Infiniti badges as well as the QX Monograph nameplate, the concept will, nonetheless, provide the biggest hint of the new Patrol rumoured for production between June and August.

A timeline of events that reflects an early 2024 reveal, the statement issued by Infiniti doesn’t reveal any further details or images of the Monograph that is expected to retain the QX80 moniker in production guise.

Goodbye V8

Spied back in June undergoing testing, the QX, and therefore the Patrol, will once again ride on a ladder-frame chassis whilst keeping the low range transfer case, however, the long-serving 5.6-litre V8 won’t be renewed for another generation.

Following the same path as the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 and its premium sibling, the Lexus LX, the current Y62 Patrol and QX will adopt a turbocharged six-cylinder engine reportedly of 3.5-litre displacement.

Unlike their arch rivals, neither the Patrol nor the QX will be powered by a turbodiesel engine as a result of Nissan’s focusing on its electrified e-Power drivetrains. However, it remains unknown as to whether a hybrid Patrol or QX will eventually make it into production.

New inside

Besides the exterior, the interior of the Patrol/QX will be completely different from that of the Y62, which debuted in 2010 and has undergone three updates; one as part of a mid-life overhaul, the second reserved for the Middle East and the third for North America where the Armada name is used instead of Patrol.

Along with the interior, the Patrol is expected to offer modern features, plus a completely updated array of safety and driver assistance systems.

Be patient

Ahead of its world showing in concept guise on Thursday, Infiniti is unlikely to commence teasing the QX as part of a teaser campaign this late, meaning eventual details will only become apparent when the covers come off in three days’ time.

