Incrementally enhanced Isuzu MU-X revealed Down Under

Charl Bosch

Perennially the second best-selling bakkie-based SUV in Australia after the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, Isuzu has followed the subtle upgrades applied to the D-Max up with a similar array of changes to the MU-X.

Exclusive to Australia for now, but potentially on the cards for South Africa as both market versions are sourced from the same plant in Thailand, the upgrades mirror those of the D-Max by consisting of a new grille specific to each trim level, new alloy wheel designs on higher-end models and Magnetite Grey taillight clusters.

Entry-level LS-M, equal to the South African-spec LS.

Reserved for the mid-range LS-U and flagship LS-T models, the Australian equivalent of the local market LSE and Onyx, is new hands-free electric tailgate and Magnetite Grey finishes on the fog lamp surrounds, roof rails, side steps and bumpers.

ALSO READ: Fresh start: Isuzu MU-X no longer content to play third fiddle

As on the D-Max, Isuzu Australia has overhauled the MU-X’s colour palette by adding two new hues; Galaxy Blue Mica and Moonstone White Pearl limited to the LS-U and LS-T, while also making it possible to now switch the Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Blind Spot Monitoring off when towing. A standard tyre pressure monitoring system on the LS-U and LS-T rounds the updates off.

Range still spans six models in Australia, with or without four-wheel-drive, and all fitted standard with a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Underneath the bonnet, the MU-X continues without change, meaning outputs of 140kW/450Nm from the DDI-badged 3.0-litre 4JJ3-TCX turbodiesel engine, delivered to the rear or all four wheels via a standard six-speed automatic gearbox.

Somewhat surprisingly, the uptakes have not led to any price increases as stickers still range from $48 900 (R571 989) for the entry-level rear-wheel-drive LS-M to $67 400 (R788 386) for the flagship four-wheel-drive LS-T.

Unlike the D-Max, Isuzu has not made any changes to the MU-X’s interior.

Like the D-Max, the refreshed MU-X is set to arrive in dealerships Down Under in December, which means sales should commence in South Africa from early next year if approved by Isuzu Motors South Africa. At present though, nothing is yet known.

Additional information and images from carexpert.com.au.