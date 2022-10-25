Subtly refreshed Isuzu D-Max rolled-out Down Under

Charl Bosch

While revealed on local soil after a prolonged wait earlier this year, Isuzu has afforded the already three-year old D-Max with a subtle refresh, albeit only in Australia.

What is changed?

Taillight clusters now finished grey ,

More than likely set to be applied across models sold in South Africa either towards the end of this year or in 2023, the uptakes comprise a new grille based on trim level, grey fog light surrounds for models with the LED diodes, new alloy wheel designs, dark grey taillight clusters and three new colours; Neptune White Pearl, Neptune Blue Mica and Granite Grey reserved for the flagship X-Terrain known locally as the V-Cross.

The most basic single cab can be optionally fitted with a traditional steel load try.

Inside, the subtle changes continue in the shape of upgraded cloth and leather materials depending on the trim level, a secondary USB port on lower-end models, red stitch work on the seats of the X-Terrain and the standard fitting of a tyre pressure monitor on all but the entry-level workhorse SX.

Rounding the changes off is a new tailgate mechanism Isuzu and ability to turn the Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Blind Spot Monitoring system off completely when towing.

Up front

Aside from the availability of a chassis cab model in single, Extended and double cab bodystyles, the latter pair known as Space Cab and Crew Cab Down Under, the D-Max carries on unchanged with power coming from the 110kW/350Nm 1.9-litre 4JK1-TCX engine or the 3.0-litre 4JJ3-TCX outputting 140kW/450Nm.

Red stitching a new addition for the X-Terrain only.

Depending on the bodystyle and trim grade, made-up of SX, LS-M, LS-U, LS-U+ and X-Terrain, similar in spec to the base, L, LS, LSE and V-Cross denominators used in South Africa, two transmission options are offered; a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic driving the rear or all four wheels.

Will it come to South Africa?

Going on-sale Down Under from December priced from $32 200 (R375 423) for the entry-level single chassis cab 1.9 SX manual to $64 990 (R757 726) for the 3.0 Crew Cab X-Terrain 4×4 AT, the revisions, as mentioned, have not been confirmed for the South African market D-Max that is assembled at the Struandale Plant in Port Elizabeth, now Gqeberha, rather being imported from Thailand.

Additional information and images from carexpert.com.au and carsales.com.au.