Subtly refreshed Isuzu D-Max rolled-out Down Under

While revealed on local soil after a prolonged wait earlier this year, Isuzu has afforded the already three-year old D-Max with a subtle refresh, albeit only in Australia.
What is changed?
More than likely set to be applied across models sold in South Africa either towards the end of this year or in 2023, the uptakes comprise a new grille based on trim level, grey fog light surrounds for models with the LED diodes, new alloy wheel designs, dark grey taillight clusters and three new colours; Neptune White Pearl, Neptune Blue Mica and Granite Grey reserved for the flagship X-Terrain known locally as the V-Cross.
Inside, the subtle changes continue in the shape of upgraded cloth and leather materials depending on the trim level, a secondary USB port on lower-end models, red stitch work on the seats of the X-Terrain and the standard fitting of a tyre pressure monitor on all but the entry-level workhorse SX.
Rounding the changes off is a new tailgate mechanism Isuzu and ability to turn the Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Blind Spot Monitoring system off completely when towing.
Up front
Aside from the availability of a chassis cab model in single, Extended and double cab bodystyles, the latter pair known as Space Cab and Crew Cab Down Under, the D-Max carries on unchanged with power coming from the 110kW/350Nm 1.9-litre 4JK1-TCX engine or the 3.0-litre 4JJ3-TCX outputting 140kW/450Nm.
Depending on the bodystyle and trim grade, made-up of SX, LS-M, LS-U, LS-U+ and X-Terrain, similar in spec to the base, L, LS, LSE and V-Cross denominators used in South Africa, two transmission options are offered; a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic driving the rear or all four wheels.
Will it come to South Africa?
Going on-sale Down Under from December priced from $32 200 (R375 423) for the entry-level single chassis cab 1.9 SX manual to $64 990 (R757 726) for the 3.0 Crew Cab X-Terrain 4×4 AT, the revisions, as mentioned, have not been confirmed for the South African market D-Max that is assembled at the Struandale Plant in Port Elizabeth, now Gqeberha, rather being imported from Thailand.
Additional information and images from carexpert.com.au and carsales.com.au.