JAC gets down to business with newly priced T6 single cab

Two-wheel drive-only T6 single cab can carry 1 000 kg and is powered solely by a detuned version of the T9's 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine.

With the flagship T9 having been the main focus point over the last 24 months or so, JAC has, nonetheless, made the first adjustment to the workhorse T6 range since re-introducing the turbodiesel engine option in 2022.

Dimensions

Officially the brand’s new most affordable model, the single cab is priced a smidgen below R300 000, and offered solely with a diesel engine and rear-wheel drive.

Measuring 5 315 mm long, 1 815 mm tall and 1 830 mm wide, the T6 single cab has a wheelbase of 3 090 mm, ground clearance of 197 mm and a payload of exactly 1 000 kg.

T6 single cab has a claimed loading capacity of 1 000 kg. Image: JAC

The claimed tow rating is 1 400 kg and the size of the loadbox 2 260 mm long, 1 520 mm wide and 470 mm tall.

Spec

In terms of specification, JAC has opted for two trim levels, Comfort and Lux, with standard fixtures on the former being the following:

Depicted Lux offers leatherette seat upholstery plus a nine-inch infotainment display: Image: JAC

17-inch steel wheels;

air-conditioning;

multi-function steering wheel;

electric windows;

two-speaker sound system with Bluetooth and USB;

keyless entry;

electric mirrors;

auto lock/unlocks doors

dual front airbags;

rear parking sensors;

ABS and EBD

Building on the Comfort, the Lux gets 17-inch alloy wheels, leatherette upholstery, a reverse camera and a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Diesel only

Up front, the T6 single cab utilises a low output of the 2.0-litre CTI turbodiesel found in the T9, rated at 102kW/360Nm. A six-speed manual is the sole transmission available.

Price

Now available, the T6 single cab is covered by a five-year/100 000 km warranty.

T6 2.0 CTI Comfort – R299 900

T6 2.0 CTI Lux – R314 900

