BMW R 1300 GS Trophy: The automatic choice

Increased GS competence all round thanks to a new boxer engine and suspension, with significantly reduced weight.

After spending some time with the R 1300 GS Adventure recently, I now got to spend a week with the Trophy edition you see here. The big difference being this time around the bike featured the Automated Shift Assistance option.

No clutch lever, no fuss

What does this mean to you and me in layman terms? Simply put, this GS is automatic. No clutch lever to deal with. No dramatics on pull off.

But it does take some getting used to as your hand instinctively looks for the clutch lever. Especially when going on the brakes and gearing down at a stop.

For those who still want complete control over when the bike must change gear, it is as easy as selecting Manual Mode and then you must use the gear lever to change up or down.

To make for a smoothish ride, it’s better if you shut the throttle down when you go for the next gear. If you don’t, gear changing becomes quite a clunky affair.

ALSO READ: BMW R1300 GS Adventure set to take riding to a new level

You can also leave it in Auto Mode and forget about it. It’s still quite clunky in operation. But it makes riding a big 1300cc motorbike about as easy as riding a bicycle.

If I was a guy that used my über off-road Motorrad machine to commute to work and back like so many GS owners do then I would probably be happy to live with this automatic.

The R 1300 GS features all new styling. Picture: Mark Jones

Talking of commuting. Just how much grunt is on tap with this newly designed engine? A full 107kW of power at 7 750 rpm and 149Nm at 6 500 rpm.

This makes it by far the most powerful BMW boxer engine yet to be produced in the series motorbike. And more than enough for anything you would expect for need from an adventure bike.

There are three R 1300 GS variants and they all share this engine, but ultimately target different riders. The standard R 1300 GS is the most popular everyday all‑rounder.

The GS Adventure adds longer travel, bigger fuel tank and more off‑road hardware. While the GS Trophy is a factory‑equipped, lightweight, competition‑orientated off‑road spec machine with enduro wheels and protective kit.

GS Trophy adds racing blue metallic paint with white and red stripes. Picture: Mark Jones

Quick decision guide

Choose the R 1300 GS if you want a balanced road/off‑road bike with optional electronic suspension;

The GS Adventure if you need more range, comfort for two and standard electronic suspension plus extra travel; and

The GS Trophy if you want a single seat option, enduro wheels and radiator guard for serious dirt riding or GS Trophy events.

Matrix LED headlight is offered as standard. Picture: Mark Jones

Range highlights

Completely newly designed boxer engine with bottom-mounted gearbox and BMW ShiftCam technology.

Redesigned suspension with sheet metal shell main frame and die-cast aluminium rear frame.

Greater steering precision and ride stability thanks to new EVO Telelever with flex element and revised rear wheel guide EVO Paralever.

Weight reduction of 12kg compared with the previous model.

BMW Motorrad Full Integral ABS Pro as standard.

Four riding modes as standard.

Engine drag torque control (MSR), dynamic brake assist (DBC) and ride-off assistant (HSC) as standard.

Driving Modes Pro with additional riding modes as optional equipment.

Dynamic Traction Control DTC as standard.

Electronic Dynamic Suspension Adjustment (DSA) as optional equipment with dynamic adjustment of the damping and spring rate and also load compensation.

Adaptive vehicle height control and sports suspension as optional equipment.

New matrix LED headlamp as standard.

Headlight Pro with adaptive turning light as optional equipment.

Hand protectors with integrated turn indicators as standard.

Lithium-ion battery with Battery Guard as standard.

Dynamic Cruise Control (DCC) with brake function as standard.

Riding Assistant with Active Cruise Control (ACC).

Front Collision Warning (FCW) and Lane Change Warning (SWW) as optional equipment.

Smartphone charging compartment with integrated USB socket and additional 12 V on-board power socket as standard.

Seat heating for rider and passenger as optional equipment.

Handlebar riser by up to 30mm as optional equipment.

Wide range of seat height variants as optional equipment.

Multifunctional instrument cluster with 6.5-inch full-colour TFT screen.

RDC, Keyless Ride, heated grips as standard.

ALSO READ: BMW R1300 RT is all about the journey and not the destination

Aluminium luggage cases form part of the Touring Package. Picture: Mark Jones

Pricing