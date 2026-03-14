Wrongs rectified as facelift ups plug-in hybrid Volvo XC90’s appeal

Despite being 11-years old this year, the latest series of upgrades address a number of sticking points of the "previous" XC90.

The current second generation Volvo XC90 has been around since 2015, which makes its 11 years old this year.

Future rethink

On the market a year less than the original which lasted from 2002 to 2015, the XC90 has received two facelifts since its introduction, the most recent being last year.

Representing the biggest, though, the latest tweaks forms part of Volvo’s future u-turn on only making electric vehicles by 2030

ALSO READ: How aging Volvo XC90 has survived death by electrification

Instead, a dual propulsion methood has been settled upon focusing not only on EVs, but also mild-and plug-in hybrids.

This meant more updates for the XC60 and XC90 instead of them making way, entirely, for the all-electric EX60 and EX90 respectively

Lifecyle prolonged

Having taken leave of diesel power two years ago, the XC90 now spans four models, with a choice of mild-hybrid power in the B6 or the plug-in hybrid in the T8.

Key changes at the rear is the new bumper and the darkened, restyled, LED light clusters. Picture: Charl Bosch

Tested on no less than two occasions, including against the clock at Gerotek, the arrival of the XC90 T8 in top-spec Ultra guise came with a forgone conclusion.

While it was easy to cut and paste the most recent road test from two years ago, the seven-day stint resulted in a few differences not previously experienced.

Even more of a stunner

Finished in a new colour called Mulberry Red, the test unit made an impression as yet another indication of how well the XC90 has aged.

Externally, the second round of updates introduced globally in 2024 comprises a new grille with diagonal slates, a new lower air intake and a redesigned front bumper with vertical side inlets.

Aside from the grille and new lower air intake, the other main change to the front are the restyled Thor’s Hammer LED headlights.

New is the design of the standard 21-inch alloy wheels. Picture: Charl Bosch

More minor are the changes at the rear where the bumper has been restyled and the lights reworked with new graphics, plus a blacked-out finish for the clusters.

Along with the mentioned new colour, Volvo has revised the design of the alloy wheels, which on the test unit, had a diameter of 21-inches instead of the optional 22-inches.

Despite its overall silhouette being well-known, the adaptions to the Iron Mark styling language has preserved what is, arguably, still, arguably, one of the best-looking large SUVs on-sale today.

Much better inside

Stepping inside, the interior’s overhaul has been comparatively minor, but massively improved in one key area.

On the test, an interior option Volvo calls blond had been selected, comprising Nappa leather upholstery with a charcoal dashboard and simulated grained wood inserts.

Inclusive of an almost denim-like finish on the dash itself, the setup, while perfectly matched with the exterior colour, simply won’t work in the long run.

Light interior option called blond looks great, but will require constant cleaning to maintain. Picture: Charl Bosch

Aside from being impractical, the faux wood trim feels cheap and lets down what is still an otherwise solid and premium feeling place to be.

The good, though, comes in the standard fitting of the beautifully crafted Orrefors glass crystal gear knob and retention of physical buttons on the steering.

Styled in a tablet-like fashion, the new 11.2-inch infotainment is, by far, the most welcome addition.

New 11.9-inch infotainment system is a massive improvement over the old nine-inch. Picture: Charl Bosch

Addressing one of the biggest complaints of the cabin, the replacement for the old “winged” nine-inch display now sits between vertical air vents as part of the redesigned dashboard.

Compared to the old system, which featured what seemed to have been a rushed integration of Google’s then latest Android operating system, the latest is a lot more sorted.

As such, it no longer comes with the plethora of sub-menus, and much easier to scroll through thanks to a simplified layout.

Physical remains

What’s more, Volvo has left the lower section below the display unchanged, meaning the retention of the physical various buttons, including the knob for the audio system.

Crystal glass Orrefors gear lever is again standard on the restyled centre console. Picture: Charl Bosch

The biggest other change has been to the centre console, which has been made slimmer and no longer with the previous two-piece design.

Instead, a wireless smartphone charger now occupies the space of the previous lidded storage area, while the cupholders and start dial remain alongside the gear lever.

More standard kit

In addition, Volvo has also made previously optional features standard. These include the quad-zone climate control, heated and front electric seats, the panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and the heated steering wheel.

As well as a heated second row, rear side window blinds and the electric tailgate, the superb Bowers & Wilkins sound system, with the Gothenburg Concert Hall setting, now comes standard on the Ultra.

Away from its improved ergonomics, the 12-inch digital instrument cluster carries on, but with improved integration thanks to the new Google software.

Still practical

Space-wise, nothing has changed, with little to complain about on the head and legroom front for those seated in the second row.

Getting into the third row still isn’t help by the second only sliding forward instead of tumbling. Picture: Charl Bosch

However, as mentioned before, gaining access to the third row would have been easier if the seats had tumbled forward instead of simply sliding.

Boot space comes to 282-litres with all seven seats in use. Picture: Charl Bosch

The third row is still only suitable for children and with these in use, boot space comes to 262-litres.

With the second and third rows down, boot space measures 1 816-litres. Picture: Charl Bosch

Dropping the third increases boot capacity to 1 005-litres, or a total of 1 816-litres with the second row also folded.

Up front

Having clocked a time of 5.4 seconds from 0-100 km/h when tested at Gerotek two years ago, the XC90 still feels unlike other derivative from a driveability standpoint.

As before, the combination of turbo-and-supercharging has seen Volvo extract 233kW/400Nm from the 2.0-litre Drive-E petrol engine.

The inclusion of the 18.8-kWh electric motor adds a 107kW/309Nm electric motor to the mix.

In full, the T8 develops 340kW/709Nm, which still makes it the most powerful combustion engine Volvo ever made, alongside the also revised XC60 T8.

While limited to 180 km/h, the XC90 has a claimed all-electric range of 70 km

Understanding the plug-in hybrid

Unlike the newer breed of plug-in hybrids, the T8 doesn’t have DC charging, which proved to be a slight deterrent throughout the weeklong stay.

As before, the battery has three settings:

Auto : default that varies between the combustion engine and electric motor;

: default that varies between the combustion engine and electric motor; Hold : “freezes” battery usages and relies solely on the petrol engine;

: “freezes” battery usages and relies solely on the petrol engine; Charge: uses the petrol engine to charges the battery

Charging outlet still only supports AC. Picture: Charl Bosch

For the drive mode selector, five settings are provided; Hybrid, Pure, Power, Off-road and AWD.

As the test unit only had the household charger, using didn’t transpire due to concerns of it crashing the household grid overnight.

This meant topping up the battery had to be done using the engine on Charge mode.

At times, Pure, or full EV mode was selected, which often lasted for three days doing the daily commute without any combustion assistance.

A clear accurate distance only in EV mode couldn’t therefore be attained. However, the previous tenure resulted in a best of 59 km.

The drive

On the move, the XC90 feels lively and once switched to Power mode, pulls strong in a manner almost unbefitting of a Volvo given that it also weighs 2 230 kg.

Unlike recent plug-in hybrids, the transition from electric to combustion is audible, but smooth and without any low-speed jerkiness.

The same goes for the eight-speed Geartronic transmission, which shifts slickly and without making matters complicated.

Being a hybrid, the T8 does without a manual override as this is occupied by a B which denotes the brake regeneration system.

Depending on the severity, the regen can bring the XC90 to a stop with little to almost no application of the anchors.

Fitted with air suspension, the XC90 T8’s ride is near impeccable, with imperfections well dampened and intrusion into the cabin via unpleasant jolts absent.

Despite the engine being raucous on start-up, it quickly quietens down and is otherwise quiet and refined once at the national limit.

Consumption

As for fuel consumption, the T8’s tenure over 542 km saw a best of 8.2 L/100 km, heavier than the 7.6 L/100 km registered two years ago.

However, this can be attributed to using the petrol engine more instead of only the battery pack as the case was in 2024.

Conclusion

Simplified inside and still aesthetically pleasing, the Volvo XC90 T8 remains a solid buy, even with its advancing age and not to impressive electric-only range.

Although pricier than two years ago at R1 936 500 for the Ultra, its virtues are largely still intact, and massively improved on the tech front.

While mainstream appeal against its opposition will still be small, those willing to go against the norm won’t be in for an unpleasant ride.

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