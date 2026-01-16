London’s trendiest area leads to special run Range Rover Evoque

Compared on the derivatives that underpin them, the Hoxton Edition mainly recieves unique exterior and interior trim pieces.

With the wraps having come off the facelift Evoque just under three years ago, JLR South Africa has rolled out the first special edition version of its smallest Range Rover model, named after what it considered to be the creative and trendy epicentre of London.

Unique fixtures

Available locally with the same engines as the regular Evoque, the Hoxton Edition mainly receives unique exterior and interior trim pieces not allocated to the “normal” Evoque.

Externally, these consist of diamond turned satin gold 20-inch alloy wheels, Platinum Atlas finishes, special Hoxton Edition outer badges and a Hoxton Edition script for the puddle lamps.

The area of Hoxton is regarded as the trendiest and most creative neighbourhood of London. Image: JLR South Africa

Inside, the additions include illuminated Hoxton Edition branded treadplates, brushed black aluminium inlays, Ebony or Cloud/Ebony Windsor leather with contrasting stitching and a Hoxton Edition script on the centre console storage lid.

Petrol, diesel or PHEV

On the model front, the petrol Hoxton uses the entry-level P160 S as a base, meaning outputs of 118kW/260Nm from the turbocharged 1.5-litre three-cylinder mild-hybrid Ingenium engine.

Sending the amount of twist to the front wheels falls to a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

As with the S, standard equipment includes LED headlights, the 13.3-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, electric tailgate, Meridian sound system, ambient lighting and Head-Up Display.

Interior additions are more minor than those of the exterior. Image: JLR South Africa

Positioned above the petrol, the diesel-powered Hoxton sits a notch below the Autobiography as the effective replacement for the previous Dynamic SE and HSE.

Sporting the same level of standard equipment as the petrol, the diesel outputs 147kW/430Nm from its 2.0-litre Ingenium oil-burner, which goes to all four wheels through the same nine-speed auto ‘box.

Completing the now six model Evoque range, the plug-in hybrid P300e uses the S grade as a base in also becoming the new flagship variant.

All Hoxton variants ride on 20-inch alloy wheels as standard. Image: JLR South Africa

Powered by the same 1.5-litre engine as the P160, the unit is, however, paired with a 14.9-kWh battery pack powering a single 80 kW electric motor on the rear axle.

The result is a combined output of 227kW/540Nm, an all-electric range of 68 km, 0-100 km/h in 6.4 seconds and a top speed of 213 km/h.

Routing drive to all four wheels is a hybrid specific eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Price

Part of an eventual four-model range named after so-called “coveted” areas of the British capital, all Evoque Hoxton Editions are covered by a five-year/100 000 km warranty and maintenance plan.

Included on the P300e is an eight-year/100 000 km warranty on the battery.

Evoque P160 S – R1 147 000

Evoque P160 Hoxton Edition – R1 239 200

Evoque D200 Hoxton Edition – R1 337 600

Evoque D200 Autobiography – R1 400 900

Evoque P300e S – R1 695 700

Evoque P300e Hoxton Edition – R1 749 400

