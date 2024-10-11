New direction being prepared as Jeep starts teasing next Compass

Although based on the STLA Medium platform, the Compass will offer full electric, hybrid and combustion motivation once it goes on-sale in 2026.

Single teaser image sees the next generation Compass appearing similar to the current iteration, though this will likely change as clearer details emerge in 2025. Image: Jeep

Having remained under wraps since its last major lifecycle overhaul three years ago, Jeep has started teasing the third generation Compass ahead of its formal world debut in 2025.

Only shown in a side profile sketch by parent company Stellantis, the successor to the current eight-year old internally named MP Compass will ride on the electrically dedicated STLA Medium platform, but not without complete electrification as its only sole option.

So far known

Set to remain in production, for Europe, at the Melfi Plant in Italy, the Compass will offer full electrification and hybrid propulsion, as well as internal combustion options in markets where the former has not yet been extensively rolled-out.

According to the official Stellantis statement, the Compass will have “best-in-class performance and state-of-the-art technology no matter which powertrain” buyers select.

The statement also mentions that the step-up from the Avenger will be affordable and go on-sale in 2026 in key non-European markets, the most important being the United States.

Outwardly, the teaser shows the newcomer as having the same silhouette as the current Compass, but with slightly shorter front and rear overhangs and more expanding wheel arch cladding.

Even split of power

On the power front, expectations are that the all-electric variant could derive motivation from the same setup as the Avenger EV, which develops 115kW/260Nm from its 54-kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

Current second generation Compass has been on-sale since 2016. Image: Jeep

Other options could include the plug-in hybrid setup from the Avenger 4xe and even the 177 kW electric powerplant from the Abarth 600e and the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce.

Not expected is the current Compass’ largest displacement 2.4-litre Tigershark petrol engine, the 2.0-litre turbocharged Hurricane petrol or even the 2.0-litre Multijet turbodiesel sold in India.

More in due course

Quietly dropped from South Africa in the run-up to the mentioned 2021 refresh, it remains to be seen whether the Compass does receive approval for a local market return in 2026.

For the moment no further details, or indeed a confirmed date of reveal, continues to be known, however, expect Jeep to gradually reveal more once into 2025.

