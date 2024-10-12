PODCAST: Jetour touches down to offer yet another alternative

Jetour Dashing dramatically different to models from other Chery sub-brands Omoda and Jaecoo.

The influx of Chinese car brands in South Africa continued last month with the introduction of the Jetour marque.

Kicking off its South African foray with two models, the Dashing an the X70 Plus, Jetour is the third sub-brand of Chery alongside Omoda and Jaecoo.

Where the styling of the Chery Tiggos’ are very much in line with traditional SUVs, the Omoda is more futuristic and Jaecoo boxy and rugged, the Jetour Dashing is a coupe-styled offering. Its X70 sibling bares resemblances to the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro.

This week on the Pitstop podcast, The Citizen Motoring looks at where the brand fits into the local motoring landscape.

The Jetour Dashing range comprises of the Momentum and Deluxe derivatives, which sells for R439 900 and R469 900 respectively.

The X70 is available in the R454 900 Momentum and R484 900 Deluxe derivatives.

Chery-power drives Jetour

All four models feature the familiar Chery 1.5 T-GDI turbo petrol engine that produces 115kW of power and 230Nm of torque. The mill sends the twist to the front wheels via six-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

All models are limited to 180km/h, with fuel consumption claimed to be 7.8L/100km.

A comprehensive list of standard features include dual 10.25-inch screens, wireless phone charging, electric tailgate and dual-zone climate control.

The Deluxe gets puddle lamps, rain sense wipers, folding electric mirrors, six-speaker sound system, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and an electric front passenger seat.

Standard safety spec include four airbags, traction control, Rollover Mitigation, Hill-Descent Control and Hill-Hold Assist.

40 dealerships countrywide

Jetour will operate separately from the Chery brand. Like Omoda & Jaecoo, it will have its own dealership network, aftersales service and parts department.

In the next three months, Jetour plans to have 40 dealerships around the country. A 4 000 square metre warehouse in Kyalami will supply these workshops with parts.

All the Jetour models include a five-year/150 000 km warranty and five-year/60 000 km service plan. The first owner are also covered by Chery’s industry-leading 10-year/1 000 000km engine warranty.