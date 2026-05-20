Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee recalled over electric glitches

Owners of affected vehicles are requested to take theirs to the nearest Jeep-approved dealership where the repairs will be carried out free of charge.

The National Consumer Commission has initiated yet another vehicle recall, this time involving 469 examples of the Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee.

Wrangler

In a statement, the commission says the notice involving the Wrangler stems from a possible faulty instrument cluster that could go blank without any warning.

It didn’t, however, divulge exact details of the cause behind the cluster shutting down.

“This may result in important driving information, such as the speedometer or warning lights, not being displayed to the driver, potentially increasing safety risks while operating the vehicle,” the commission said.

In total, 115 examples of the current JL Wrangler, sold between 2022 and 2024, are implicated. The mechanically related Gladiator is, seemingly, unaffected.

Grand Cherokee

Accounting for 354 cases, the recall involving the present-day WL Grand Cherokee centres around an electrical glitch the association says can cause “erratic illumination of the driver seat belt warning indicator due to the airbag controller”.

The recall involving the WL Grand Cherokee stems from an electric glitch that cause “erratic illumination of the driver seat belt warning indicator”. Picture: Jeep South Africa

“Under certain conditions, the warning indicator or system may fail to adequately alert the driver when the seat belt is unbuckled, potentially reducing occupant protection in the event of a crash”.

It added that all of the 354 vehicles identified were sold from 2023.

Free of charge fix

“Consumers who own the affected vehicles are urged to present their vehicles at an authorised Jeep dealership for inspection and the necessary software update, which will be carried out at no cost to the consumer,” the commission concluded.