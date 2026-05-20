Lexus calling back RC F over suspected fuel pump fault

The latest callback only involves the F and none of the lesser RC variants.

The National Consumer Commission has issued its second Lexus recall of the year over a possible pump defect involving the out-of-production high performance F version of the RC coupe.

Take note

In a statement, the commission says the issue involves the impeller that feeds fuel into the engine via the fuel injection system.

“When exposed to high fuel temperatures and high concentrations of aromatic fuel components during operation, the impeller material may swell sufficiently to interfere with surrounding components,” the commission said.

“This may potentially cause the fuel pump to become inoperative. An inoperative fuel pump under these conditions may result in illumination of the check engine and master warning indicators, the engine may not start, and, in some cases, the vehicle may stall.

“If a vehicle stalls while driving at higher speeds, there is an increased risk of an accident.”

Only RC F

In total, 22 RC F’s, sold between 6 November 2014 and 29 December 2021, are implicated. Not affected is the standard RC 350 or the turbocharged RC 200t.

Free of charge fix

The commission concluded by saying, “consumers with affected vehicles are advised to take theirs to any approved Lexus dealership for a replacement of the fuel pump at no cost”.