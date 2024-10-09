South Africa destined Jetour T1 makes first production showing

Smaller sibling of the T1 will go on-sale in China before year-end, but debut on local soil in 2026 as part of an eventual three model T-series range of products.

T1 will arrive in South Africa in 2026 as part of an extended T-series range of SUVs. Image: Jetour Weibo

Shown as a supposed production ready concept at the Beijing Auto Show in April, Chery-owned Jetour has released a series of images and mechanical details of the incoming T1.

What is it?

Part of the Jetour Shanhai range of products, which represent new energy vehicles, the T1 will take-up station below the T2 and debut in the fourth quarter of this year in China with a suspected price tag of 110 000 yuan (R274 439).

Appearing almost identical to the T2 known as the Traveller in China, the T1 does, however, differ at the rear where the final appearance is identical to the Citroën C4 Cactus and the Jeep Renegade.

As with the T2, sold under Chery’s iCar brand as the 03 and by Jaecoo as the all-electric J6, the T1 continues to mirror the Defender 110 and Ford Bronco when viewed from the side and front, but with notable dimensional differences.

According to carnewschina.com citing Jetour’s Weibo page, the T1 has an overall length of 4 706 mm, width of 1 967 mm, height of 1 845 mm and wheelbase of 2 810 mm.

By comparison, the T2 measures 4 785 mm long, 2 006 mm wide and 1 880 mm tall while riding on a 2 800 mm long wheelbase.

Mechanical

Tipping the scales at a reported two-tonnes when specified with the panoramic sunroof, the carnewschina.com report claims a tow rating of 1 600 kg, an approach angle of 27° and a departure angle of 25° with drive set to go to the front wheels or all four wheels depending on the trim level.

Given its positioning though, the T1 will, seemingly, do without the T2’s off-road focused drive mode selector, electronically locking differential, low range transfer case and centre limited slip differential.

Rear resembles that of the Jeep Renegade and Citroën C4 Cactus, while the silhouette is identical to the larger T2. Image: Jetour Weibo

Similar though is the powertrain Weibo states will consist of the familiar 1.5-litre T-GDI petrol engine combined with an electric motor powered by a 26.7-kWh lithium iron phosphate battery pack.

While the total system output wasn’t disclosed, the T1’s claimed combined range will be in the region of 1 400 km, while the all-electric distance, based on China’s CLTC cycle, is said to be 117 km.

Arriving in 2026

Announced at Jetour’s South African launch last month as having received local market approval, the T1 will become available in early 2026 joined another step-up, the T5, as part of an expansive T-range of SUVs.

