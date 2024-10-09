Dacia Bigster makes long awaited debut as extended length Duster

Romanian brand's flagship SUV had been expected to debut officially at the Paris Motor Show next week, but has made its long awaited unveiling early.

In development since 2021, the Bigster has finally been revealed as Dacia’s new flagship SUV. Image: Dacia

While supposed to have made its long awaited unveiling at the Paris Motor Show next week, Renault-owned Dacia has sprung an early surprise by officially revealing the all-new Bigster.

The Romanian marque’s new flagship SUV above the Duster, the Bigster, which debuted as a concept three years ago as part of Renault post pandemic “Renaulution” plan, largely bows as an extended wheelbase version of sibling without the reported seven seats.

XL Duster

Aesthetically identical to the Duster all the way to the B-pillar, the Bigster receives bigger rear doors, still with the handle concealed in the C-pillar, but with a thicker D-pillar plus a floating roof.

Differentiated further by a redesigned front bumper and an altered lower air intake, new side vents and a wider tailgate, the Bigster also comes equipped with Dacia-first 19-inch alloy wheels and a new bespoke colour option called Indigo Blue.

Dimensionally, the CMF-B platform that underpins all of Dacia’s current models has been stretched to 4.5 m in overall length and 2.7 m on the wheelbase front.

In side profile, the Bigster measures 4.7 m long and 1.8 m wide. Image: Dacia

Longer by 230 mm but with the same 1.8 m width as the Duster with its height standing at 1.7 m, the Bigster, surprisingly, retains a five-seat only configuration despite the previous mentioning of seven.

Claimed boot space increases substantially over the Duster’s 472-litres to 667-litres with the 40/20/40 split rear seat in place.

Same inside

Inside, the Bigster’s changes mostly centre around more specification items, though the 10.1-inch instrument cluster and the pair of infotainment systems – measuring seven and 10-inches – are all carried over from the Duster.

The also applies to the dual-zone climate control with rear vents although on the safety and driver assistance side, Adaptive Cruise Control has been included, along with Hill Descent Control on 4×4 models.

Similar to the Duster, the Bigster line-up spans four trim levels; Essential, Expression, Extreme and Journey with the latter pair getting a six-speaker Arkamys sound system, an electric tailgate, integrated satellite navigation and a Dacia first panoramic sunroof as standard.

Reserved for the latter is a wireless smartphone charger and imitation leather seats, with the former getting a washable synthetic material option made out of recycled plastic bottles.

As with the Duster, the YouClip clipping attachment, Sleep Pack, specifically made tent and roof rails can all be had from the list of accessories.

Mild-hybrid or full hybrid petrol

On the motivation front, the Bigster offers the same quartet of powerunits as the Duster with or without electrical assistance, and neither fuelled by diesel.

Starting the range, the turbocharged TCe 130 displaces 1.2-litres and as per its moniker, produces 130 Pferdestarke (PS) or 96 kW with the added inclusion of a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

Billed as the replacement for the venerable 1.5 dCi oil-burner, the unit is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox only and features the four-wheel-drive system as standard with five modes; Eco, Auto, Snow, Mud/Sand and Off-Road.

Up next, the Eco-G 140 boasts the same mild-hybrid 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine, but with a 49-litre liquid petroleum gas (LPG) tank located underneath the boot board.

According to Dacia, the tanks doesn’t impact on boot capacity and allows for a “seamless transition” from petrol to gas using a switch on the dashboard.

As its name indicates, the Eco-G produces 103 kW, 29 kW more than the Duster Eco-G 100, with drive seemingly going to the front wheels only through an unspecified transmission.

Upping the ante, the TCe 140 debuts as a new option for the Bigster with the same 103 kW as the Eco-G, but without the LPG tank. Drive is routed to the front wheels only through the six-speed gearbox.

Completing the range is the Hybrid 155 that combines the now widely used normally aspirated 1.6-litre petrol engine with a 1.4-kWh battery pack driving a pair of electric motors.

Mated to the clutchless multi-mode transmission that comes with four-speed and a further two provided by the electric motors, the setup develops 155 PS or 115 kW, which represents an uptake of 12 kW over the Duster Hybrid 140.

South Africa bound but seemingly as a Nissan

Set to go on-sale in early 2025, pricing for the Bigster remains unknown, although Dacia CEO, Dennis Le Vot, did state that a sticker price of below €40 000 would feature.

While largely aimed towards Europe, the Bigster will be marketed as a Renault in certain Old Continent markets, as well as, reportedly, in South America and India where the Dacia brand isn’t sold.

At the same time, it will serve as base for a new still unnamed SUV alliance partner Nissan produce at the Chennai plant India as part of a two product roll-out – the other being a rebadged version of the Duster.

As its stands, both Nissan variants have been approved for Africa, although it remains to be seen whether both ultimately make it to South Africa as the price gap filler between the Magnite and X-Trail now that the Qashqai has been discontinued.

For the moment, the Bigster is an uncertainty for South Africa, however, expect Renault South Africa’s importer Motus to make an announcement once sales of the Duster kicks-off next year.

