PODCAST: Shameless Defender-clone Jetour T2 to stir the pot

Latest model under Chery sub-brand arrives in 2025 and rumoured to start at under R700k.

With so many new car models introduced these days, it’s almost unavoidable that some areas of design will be similar to others. But when you look at the all-new Jetour T2, you kind of wonder what about its styling does not look like a JLR Defender?

The Citizen Motoring got the see the Jetour T2 from up close in China this month ahead of its local arrival in 2025.

The T2 along with the smaller T1 are heading for South Africa in 2025 which will see the Chinese brand’s line-up grow to four. The Dashing and the X70 Plus were the first two models introduced to South African under Chery-owned Jetour.

Jetour T2 looks familiar

In this week’s episode of the Pitstop podcast, The Citizen Motoring’s Charl Bosch, Mark Jones and Jaco van der Merwe discuss the Jetour T2’s styling. Bosch was out representative in China and shares his insights into the rugged-looking SUV.

It’s hard to unsee the resemblances to the Land Rover Defender once you lay eyes on the Jetour T2, which is set for a second quarter debut.

The T2 is Jetour’s rival for the GWM Tank 300 and will arrive before mid-2025 with two petrol engines. A plug-in hybrid is set to be introduced in 2026.

Tried and trusted powertrain

The bulk of the T2 range will be powered by Chery’s familiar 1.5 T-GDI engine. The mill makes 135kW of power and 290Nm of torque.

A 2.0 T-GDI will be marketed in Deluxe guise only with outputs of 187kW/390Nm.

The mills will be mated to eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Although a four-wheel drive will be offered alongside a front-wheel drive version, it will not have a low transfer case. Jetour says that T2 will feature an approach angle of 28-degrees, breakover angle of 18-degrees and departure angle of 30-degrees.

Price speculation

The five-seat SUV is 4 785mm long, 2 006mm wide and 1 880mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2 800mm.

Since Jetour confirmed the T2 is heading for Mzansi, no local pricing and specification have been announced yet. However, it has been reported that pricing for the Jetour T2 could below R700k.

By contrast, the most affordable JLR Defender in 90 D250 S guise starts at R1 639 600.