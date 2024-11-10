Defender-inspired Jetour T2 to arrive in Mzansi before mid-2025

Four variants of the rugged GWM Tank 300 rival will be offered in South Africa.

The Citizen Motoring were afforded a sneak peek and a little drive in the Jetour T2 and the all-new T1 during the Chery-owned brand’s Travel Worldwide Global Conference in Fuzhou, China last week.

These two off-road focussed SUVs will become the brand’s third and fourth models in South Africa next year following the Jetour Dashing and X70 Plus.

After 2025, Jetour plans to further expand its local SUV range with the T5 and T7, the latter being amphibious, as well as introduce the P5 bakkie.

Jetour T2 coming next year

It’s hard to unsee the resemblances to the Land Rover Defender once you lay eyes on the Jetour T21, which is set for a second quarter debut.

The rear of the Jetour T2 reveals more Defender-styling. Picture: Charl Bosch

The T2 has been runaway success since its introduction 12 months ago with reported global sales of 229 813 units. Jetour’s rival for the GWM Tank 300 will launch with a pair of petrol engines only which will be joined by a plug-in hybrid in 2026.

The T2’s forecast for South Africa will involve an initial line-up of four variants. Starting the range off, the Momentum and Deluxe trim grades will utilise Chery’s familiar 1.5 T-GDI engine used elsewhere in the Chery stable.

For the Jetour T2 though, power and torque figures have been increased from the currently most powerful 115kW/230Nm version to 135kW/290Nm. The latter is directed to the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

At the range’s summit, the 2.0 T-GDI will be marketed in Deluxe guise only with same 187kW/390Nm outputs as the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max.

ALSO READ: Jetour’s plans for South Africa will include more SUVs and a bakkie

Eight-speed gearbox for Jetour T2

The seven-speed DCT will be eschewed in favour of an eight-speed torque converter automatic. Buyers will have the option of front-wheel-drive or the XWD all-wheel-drive system.

While local specification remains to be confirmed, what is known is that the T2 will come with locking centre and rear differentials on XWD models, seven driving modes and a ground clearance of 220mm across all grades.

The cabin of the Jetour T2, which we got to see in left-hand drive. Picture: Charl Bosch

Worth noting that the T2 omits a low range transfer case with Jetour claiming the following off-road measurements; an approach angle of 28-degrees, breakover of 18-degrees and departure of 30-degrees. An active torque vectoring system rounds the off-road tech off.

Dimensionally, the five-seat only Jetour T2 measures 4 785mm long, 2 006mm wide and 1 880mm tall. It has a wheelbase stretching 2 800mm.

ALSO READ: PODCAST: Jetour X70 Plus seven-seater is a real budget beater

T1 set for fourth quarter arrival

Shown as a concept at the Beijing Auto Show in April, the T1 made its world debut last month. It will be rolled out in South Africa in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The Jetour T1 in the flesh as seen in Fuzhou, China. Picture: Charl Bosch

It will also be powered by the 1.5 T-GDI engine, but in a different state of tune. The blown mill will send 125kW of power and 270Nm of torque to the front axle via seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The XWD-equipped 2.0 T-GDI will produce 180kW/375Nm and have solitary access to an eight-speed automatic transmission. But its arrival still needs to be confirmed.

As with the Jetour T2, a plug-in hybrid T1 will debut locally in 2026.

Off-road credentials

Measuring 4 705mm long, 1 967mm wide and 1 843mm tall with a wheelbase of 2 810mm, the T2 offers-190mm of ground clearance. It also features eight driving modes on XWD models as well as an electronic limited slip differential.

Like the Jetour T2, the T1 provides seating for five. Jetour reports an approach angle of 28-degrees, breakover angle of 17-degrees and departure angle of 28-degrees.

The Citizen Motoring will share its impressions of driving both models on a gymkhana and off-road course in due course.