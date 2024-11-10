Mahindra XUV 3X0’s drivetrain gives it the edge over its rivals

New compact crossover/SUV offers both turbo engine and proper auto box at under R275k.

The Mahindra XUV 3X0 has a lot going for it. Picture: Mahindra

When Mahindra announced a few weeks ago that it wants to move 1 000 of its new XUV 3X0 compact SUV every month, it seemed like a very ambitious projection.

While the Mahindra XUV 3X0 is an impressive offering, not even the Indian carmaker most popular local vehicle, the Pik Up bakkie, cracks the four-digit mark. But last month’s new car sales figures showed that the 3X0 hit the ground running with sales of 592.

Primary school maths will show that this number rounded off to nearest thousand is spot on with the brand’s estimations, adding substance to dubbing the compact crossover/SUV.

Enter Mahindra XUV 3X0

While the out-there styling of the Mahindra XUV 3X0 might not tickle everyone’s fancy, there are four keys areas which make it a very appealing offering. Its price, drivetrain, technology and safety compare very favourably against its like-for-like rivals in the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Hyundai Exter, Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Starlet Cross.

It is still able to hold its own when you broaden the playing field to include the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, Hyundai Venue, Citroën C3 Aircross, Kia Sonet and Honda Elevate.

The Citizen Motoring thinks the Mahindra XUV 3X0’s drivetrain offers real value for money. The starting price of R254 999 gets you a turbo engine with a full automatic gearbox only R20 000 away.

The Mahindra XUV 3X0’s 1.2-litre blown three-pot mill makes 82kW of power and 200Nm of torque. It is mated to either six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.

The Mahindra XUV 3X0’s six-speed auto box is a major selling point. Picture: Mahindra

Auto box with pedigree

The manufacturer also boasts the fact that the auto box is sourced from Aisin-Warner. They are the world’s largest producer of automatic transmission.

Under the R300k mark, the only engine derivatives in the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger 1.0-litre naturally aspirated mills that produces 52kW/96Nm in the Magnite and 53kW/96Nm in the Kiger. The “auto” option on these two production twins is a five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT).

Upgrade to the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine in the Magnite and Kiger and you get continuously variable transmission (CVT). The Magnite’s blown mill makes 74kW/152Nm and the Kiger’s 74kW/160Nm.

Free-breathing competitors

The only engine offered on the Hyundai Exter is a free-breathing 1.2-litre petrol mill that makes 61kW and 114Nm. An AMT is the only alternative to the manual, which starts at just shy of R300k.

Production twins the Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Starlet Cross are powered by a 77kW/138Nm 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Both offer a rather dated four-speed automatic box which starts at well over R300k.

The most affordable two-pedal Chery Tiggo 4 Pro at R314 900 is powered by a 1.5-litre free-breathing petrol mill. It produces 83kW of power and 138Nm of torque and is hooked up to CVT.