Pedigreed powertrain gives JMC Grand Avenue edge in bakkie race

Feisty 2.5-litre turbodiesel engine makes double cab one of the fastest four-cylinder machines.

While a spate of incoming new energy vehicles from China are offering niche performance alternatives with eye-watering amounts of power, the backbone of the local bakkie industry – the turbodiesel engine – remains firmly intact.

And that is why China’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturers, Jiangling Motors Corporation or better known as JMC, deserves credit for its powertrain approach to the recently-launched Grand Avenue bakkie which slots in above the Vigus. Tapping into its almost three-decade long partnership with Ford, JMC has developed the 2.5-litre oil-burner from the Ranger from two generations into something very impressive. It produces 155kW of power and 500Nm of torque, an uptake of 32kW/70Nm over the Vigus, and is mated to ZF eight-speed automatic transmission.

After spending a week in the flagship JMC Grand Avenue 4×4 derivative, we feel that this blown four-pot is on par with any four-cylinder diesel engine out there. Add to that attractive styling, a refined and spacious interior, fresh technology and a very appealing price of R579 900 and it’s a package that’s hard to ignore.

Adding more weight to its hardware pedigree is the Grand BorgWarner part-time four-wheel drive system, complete with an Eaton-made electronically rear locking differential and shift-on-the-fly 4WD below 100km/h.

Quick off the mark

If JMC’s claim that it sprints from 0 to 100km/h in 10.4 seconds is accurate, it will mean that the Grand Avenue is faster than any four-pot oil-burner in the traditional bakkie stables. The fastest one on our sheets is the Isuzu D-Max that completed the sprint in 10.59 seconds, with the Kia Tasman recently going faster in 10.0 seconds.

The Grand Avenue definitely feels up to the task. The mill is very responsive, making the bakkie feels lighter than its 2 070kg kerb weight.

Our tester rode on the optional 18-inch black alloy wheels. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

While the Sport driving mode, which is offered alongside Eco and Normal, does not have a major impact on the already lively acceleration, it does make the steering heavier and give it more responsive feedback.

The fuel consumption claim of 7.2 litres per 100km was always going to a bit far-fetched. We got 10.6L/100km over 416km of which most in city traffic, which we thought was very much par for the course.

Inclement weather meant that we couldn’t take the JMC for a high-performance test, but it was maybe for the better. Our test unit was fitted with 265/65 R18 all-terrain tyres which would have resulted in additional drag.

JMC Grand Avenue looks good

The optional rubberware wrapped around 18-inch black gloss alloys not only improves the bakkie’s imposing aesthetics, but also increases its ground clearance from 235mm to 245mm. Styled to resemble the Chevrolet Silverado and Ford Ranger, the Grand Avenue does look a lot like its lesser Vigus sibling.

It comes standard with side steps and spray-on bin-liner, while also featuring a clever fold-down step stowed inside the tailgate that allows easy access onto the loadbin.

The cabin is a plush affair with the black imitation leather seats with contrast stitching and soft-touch finishes feeling much more like an SUV than a bakkie. Standard is a seven-inch digital instrument cluster and 12-inch infotainment screen which featured a clever party trick of tilting in either direction.

We liked the tilting infotainment screen. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Slightly short on spec

Considering the quality finishing, it feels like the Grand Avenue should have a spec sheet which includes create comforts like electrically adjustable and heated seats, wireless charger and ambient lighting. But omitting these luxuries plays a big role in keeping the price to what it is.

The same goes for the lack of the raft of advanced driver’s assistance systems (ADAS) usually associated with Chinese cars. It does come with four airbags, cruise control, hill descent control, reverse camera, tyre pressure monitor, rear parking sensors and hill-start assist.

While the absence of ADAS’ usual bings and bongs was a major relief, the cuckoo-clock type alarm chime for things like seat belt reminders and open doors will challenge anyone’s sanity.

JMC has hit the spot with the Grand Avenue. Not only is its lively powertrain very appealing against its bakkie rivals, but also SUVs in this price bracket. While it is unlikely to utilised in a hardcore rural environment, it will flourish in the urban jungle.