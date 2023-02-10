Kia Rio facing the axe as right-hand drive production ceases

Charl Bosch

While still an important model, a report from Australia has confirmed that the current generation Kia Rio will be the automaker’s final iteration to be offered with right-hand drive.

Last updated in 2020, the present-day fourth generation Rio, unveiled in 2016, is expected to be replaced either towards the end of this year or next year, but only in developing markets with the steering gear on the left.

Segment declining

One of the models that set the tone for Kia almost 24 years ago, with the previous generation still being lauded today, the automaker has attributed the decision to the downturn in sales of B-segment hatchbacks relative to similarly-sized SUVs in most right-hand-drive markets.

Despite Stellantis sticking to the segment with the Opel Corsa and Peugeot 208, the Rio’s pending departure comes after Ford’s shock announcement last year that the Fiesta won’t be renewed for an eighth generation after June this year, and Volkswagen announcing in November that European sales of the Polo would cease before 2025.

“The next (seventh) generation Rio will not be produced in [right-hand drive],” an unnamed Kia Australia spokesperson was quoted by drive.com.au as saying.

In a related report, Britain’s Autocar attributes the decision to Rio sales having dropped 9% in 2022 compared to 2021.

A mid-life update last came the Rio’s way in 2020

Whereas the Corsa ended 2022 as the UK’s best-selling new car with sales 164 119 units, only 32 506 Rios were sold throughout the year.

Kia has, however, indicated that it remains committed to the Picanto and Stonic crossover, the latter anticipated to eventually replace the Rio outright as the interim model between the Picanto and the Cerato hatch.

What the end means for South Africa

Similar to Australia, where sales of the Rio have been strong ever since the its introduction over two decades ago, South Africa has been a key driver of Rio sales with some months last year registering an uptake of 500 plus examples.

With the end of sales looming, don’t expect any changes inside soon.

Kia’s decision to halt right-hand drive production though will result in the fourth generation Rio being the final encore for South Africa as well, with sales likely to end before the end of the year.

An official announcement by Kia Motors South Africa is likely to be made at some stage this year, though chances are that the Rio’s farewell could be celebrated by a number of special editions should that be the case.

As a reminder, all four generations of Rio have been offered in South Africa, with current pricing ranging from R299 995 for the entry-level 1.2 LS to R383 995 for the flagship 1.4 Tec fitted with the six-speed automatic gearbox.

