Revealed: VW Polo most sough-after used hatchback in Mzansi

Which used hatches are South Africans most likely to buy? It seems as though motorists shopping for a hatch are particularly keen on one brand – and it’s Volkswagen.

This much can be ascertained by analysing a list of the top 10 most enquired on hatch models on AutoTrader during 2022.

“The number of enquiries made to car sellers is significant in that it points to the car that consumers are most likely to buy,” explains George Mienie, AutoTrader CEO.

VW Polo rules the roost

Three of the Volkswagen’s hatches occupy the podium positions in the enquiry stakes, with the Polo, Golf and Polo Vivo in first, second and third place respectively.

Motorists can expect to pay anything from R200 000 to around R400 000 for these hatches. The VW Polo is listed on AutoTrader for an average price of R291 993, with an average mileage of 54 057 km and an average year of registration of 2019.

The priciest of the Volkswagens – the Golf – is listed on AutoTrader for an average price of R394 203, with an average mileage of 94 498 km and an average year of registration of 2016.

The VW Polo Vivo offers the most value of the bunch, listed on AutoTrader for an average price of R201 805, with an average mileage of 56 194 km and with an average year of registration of 2019.

Kia on the rise

The only other manufacturer with two top ten listings is Kia (its Rio and Picanto clock in seventh and eighth respectively). The Korean automotive manufacturer is becoming renowned for producing quality vehicles with relatively affordable price tags and the latter trait is confirmed in the AutoTrader data. The Rio is listed for an average price of R225 038, with an average mileage of 56 055 km and an average year of registration of 2018.

The Picanto, on the other hand, has an average price of just R170 346, with an average mileage of 41 161 km and an average year of registration of 2019.

The inclusion of the two Kia models is in keeping with the fact that consumers were more likely to purchase the brand in 2022 (versus 2021). According to the 2022 AutoTrader Car Industry Report, Kia as a brand moved up from 10th place in 2021 to ninth in 2022 in the enquiry rankings.

Top 10 most enquired for hatches in 2022

VW Polo (R291 993, 54 057 km, 2019*) VW Golf (R394 203, 94 498 km, 2016) VW Polo Vivo (R201 805, 56 194 km, 2019) BMW 1 Series (R365 860, 87 439 km, 2016) Hyundai i20 (R198 804, 68 183 km, 2017) Ford Fiesta (R189 866, 85 384 km, 2016) Kia Rio (R225 038, 56 055 km, 2018) Kia Picanto (R170 346, 41 161 km, 2019) Suzuki Swift (R194 433, 27 244 km, 2020) Mercedes-Benz A-Class (R514 187, 69 883 km, 2017)

*Indicates average price, mileage and registration year

