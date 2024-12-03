VIDEO: Kia Tasman teased on local soil ahead of 2025 debut

Tasman will be marketed as a lifestyle instead of a workhorse bakkie with projections of selling 50 and 100 units a month initially.

Exact Tasman showed at the world unveiling in Saudi Arabia at the end of October had been availed to Kia South Africa as a preview of what local buyers are in for from the second half of 2025. Images: Charl Bosch

Its highly awaited world debut having taken place at the Jeddah International Motor Show in Saudi Arabia at the end of October, Kia South Africa officially showcased the Tasman bakkie on local soil for the first time at its end-of-year product event at the Glendower Golf Estate in Edenvale on Monday (2 December).

The focus

Penned-in for a second half of 2025 market debut – estimated around June or July – the exhibited left-hand-drive model had been the actual variant showed in Saudi Arabia and as such, will likely differ in specification once local sales start next year.

Debuting after a prolonged development spell, the Tasman will be aimed as more of lifestyle offering in South Africa than as a workhorse in Australia where principal research and development took place.

As such, the local range is anticipated to be a double cab-only affair comprising three trim levels; base, which Kia says can be customed to suit an array of preferences, X-Line and the depicted X-Pro that featured the X-Trek drive mode selector and the all-wheel-drive 4A setting similar to the Ford Ranger and its twin, the Volkswagen Amarok.

Diesel power only but…

Aside from the single cab seemingly not forming part of Kia South Africa’s plans, the Tasman will likely be a mono engine-only affair despite the petrol engine not being ruled-out entirely.

While the displayed model featured the 2.5 T-GDI engine underneath its bonnet as the expected sole engine option for the Middle East, the 207kW/421Nm unit will be eschewed in favour of the 2.2-litre turbodiesel once local sales commence.

Depending on the bodystyle, the Tasman has a claimed payload of between 1 017 kg to 1 195 kg.

Described as “more than enough” by Kia South Africa in an apparent thinly veiled swipe to pre-unveiling speculative reports of the Mohave’s 3.0-litre turbodiesel V6 being made available, the 2.2 develops 154kW/441Nm and matched to either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission.

For the moment though, it remains unknown as to whether the Tasman’s market placing will see it have the latter as the sole option, or include the former as standard on entry-level derivatives.

What to expect spec-wise

It’s level of specification only set for reveal next year, the displayed Saudi-market X-Pro did, however, provide a preview of what South African buyers are in for.

Minimalist interior has a retro theme an abundance of physical switchgear.

Besides the storage hold integrated into the wheel arch cladding on the left-hand-side, the X-Pro gets black roof rails and blacked-out alloy wheels, as well as a pair of recovery hooks at the front and two at the rear.

Inside, a dual 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment system display dominates the interior, along with a retro-styled steering wheel resplendent with physical buttons and toggle switches, and a concave dashboard that largely omits touch-sensitive switches.

Lidded centre console storage area can cover the entire area similar to the Ford F-150 resulting in a flat work space able to house a laptop.

Down the centre, the design of the console has seen the gear lever move to the steering column, resulting in a space made-up of two wireless smartphone charging pads, a pair of cupholders, the toggle for the all-wheel-drive system and a similar set-up for the X-Trek and Downhill Brake Control system.

As well as the buttons for the Park Assist system, Auto Hold and rear diff-lock, Kia has integrated a plaque below the cupholders that reminds drivers of the Tasman’s ground clearance, height and width in millimetres and inches.

Centre console is all about function with the various switches being toggle-type roller items.

In another first, the centrally placed console lid folds in a double fashion similar to the Ford F-150 to provide a flat working surface.

New platform

Based on a new body-on-frame or ladder-frame platform with no relations to the Mohave, the Tasman measures 5 410 mm long, 1 930 mm wide and 1 920 mm tall with its wheelbase stretching 3 270 mm.

Utilising a traditional bakkie suspension layout of double wishbones with vertically mounted shock absorbers and leaf springs at the rear, the X-Pro has an indicated ground clearance of 213 mm and as with other models, a wading depth of 800 mm and tow rating of 3 500 kg.

Storage area has been integrated into the right rear wheel arch cladding.

Also unique to it is as Rock mode activated in low range, with all four-wheel-drive models receiving three added modes in addition to the standard Eco, Comfort and Sport, they being Sand, Snow and Mud.

As alluded to, the X-Pro will ship standard with all-wheel-drive whereas all-paw gripping versions of the base and X-Line will make do with a part-time four-wheel-drive system.

Wait for 2025

Entering production in April with Kia South Africa’s expected sales estimates of between 50 to 100 units a month, pricing for the Tasman is still being discussed and as such, will only be announced either before or at its official market launch next year.

