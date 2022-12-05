GT National Series aiming to end season on a high at Killarney

Motoring Reporter

This year’s South African GT Championship will end with added international flavour at the Western Cape Killarney Raceway this weekend.

Entries

The sports car series, already clinched overall by Silvio Scribante in his Cemza Cement Lamborghini Huracan GT3, will see the runner-up spots fiercely contested.

Starting as victory favourite, Silvio Scribante will share his car with Jordan Pepper, fresh from winning the American Fanatec GT World Challenge in a Hurcan last year.

Then, in race two, Pepper will share driving duties with Aldo Scribante in the Scribante Concrete Lamborghini Huracan GT3.

Not to be outdone, Stuart White will race the Into Africa Mining/Africa Race Together Lamborghini Huracan GT3 and could be a thorn in the side of the Scribante brothers as he is battle-hardened after a tough European campaign in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe series.

During a recent shakedown, White posted a time of 58.3 seconds around Zwartkops Raceway, on his installation lap…

The biggest news in the run-up to the season finale is the debut of Xolile Letlaka’s fresh-off-the-plane Into Africa Mining/Africa Race Together Aston Martin Vantage GT3.

South Africa’s first black motorsport promotor has raced his Lamborghini and McLaren this year, so is race-ready as he brings the famous British marque to the fastest racing series in the country.

Multiple South African champion Michael Stephen will debut Izak Spies’ new Ultimate Outlaws/Emerald Graphix Audi R8 LMS GT3.

Meanwhile SAES co-owner Spies will make his debut in the GT championship behind the wheel of his Ultimate Outlaws McLaren MP4-12C.

Silvio Scribante (Cemza Cement Lamborghini Huracan) should be the victory favourite in the weekend’s SAGT championship races at Killarney. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Sun Moodley has wrapped up the AM Class Championship having brought the rumbling Mercedes-AMG GT3 into play from round two onwards.

The Bigfoot Express Freight owner was joined by his longtime friend Andrew Culbert third on the points log with his long-time friend Jason Ibbotson fourth in the standings.

The Merc pair won’t have things their own way as Mo Mia has dusted off his Toys-R-Us Porsche 911 GT3 and could snatch second place in the class title race from Culbert as they are just four points apart.

Ferrari will be represented by Marcel Angel and Jason Ibbotson taking turns in the Autohaus Angel Ferrari 488 GT3.

The Autohaus Angel team will not have things their own way as Henk Lategan, the blisteringly quick double South African Rally Raid Champion and Dakar stage winner, will take his dad’s BBR Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup into battle.

Sun Moodley and Andrew Culbert should be crowd favourites in their Bigfoot Express Mercedes-AMG GT3 entries.

Lategan proved his mettle on the black stuff by pedaling the Porsche to two second places in the South African Endurance Series earlier this year.

Rounding out the grid is teenage sensation Kwanda Mokoena in his Amandla Coal/MJR Audi R8 GT4 who could pinch second place in the AM standings at the final hurdle sitting just five points adrift of Culbert and one behind Mia.

Starting time

The Cape Motorsport Festival action gets underway with six hours of open practice on Thursday followed by three official practice sessions on Friday.

The all-important qualifying session takes place on Friday at 12h35 with the first one-hour race starting at 18h20, racing into the sunset. Saturday will see the 12th and final SAGT race of the season start at 09h40.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.webtickets.co.za. For further information contact the SAES Media Manager Eric Buijs at eric@saeseries.com.