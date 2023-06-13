WATCH: The Grand Tour teases latest series behind the Iron Curtain

By Alex Shahini

The Grand Tour: Eurocrash special is set to take former Top Gear hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May on a comical adventure through former Soviet countries in Central Europe, all while driving some of the most absurd cars imaginable.

Watch teaser below

The trailer is enough the whet the appetites before the show’s premiere on Friday, June 16.

Odd choices

In this special, the hosts have taken on a unique theme for their car choices – picking the strangest vehicles they could find.

Clarkson’s choice is the Mitsuoka Le-Seyde, a baroque-style two-seater underpinned by a Nissan Silvia S13. Hammond has opted for the Chevrolet SSR, a retro-modern hybrid of a bakkie and a roadster from the early 2000s.

Meanwhile, May surprises everyone with his compact Crosley convertible, a car he confesses to buying while under the influence.

Nothing but fun

The stunts featured in “The Grand Tour: Eurocrash” are nothing short of what is expected of the trio of Brits.

From driving these peculiar vehicles onto a cargo plane while it hurtles down the runway to exploring Soviet-era open-wheel race cars, and, unsurprisingly, Hammond encounters a crash.

Alongside these wild rides, the trio also samples other eccentric machines. May takes the wheel of the Praga Bohema, which employs Nissan GT-R inner workings including the twin-turbo 3.8-litre V6 engine.

Clarkson, on the other hand, experiences the lightweight Skoda 1100 sports car, weighing just 550 kg and with only two remaining in existence. The trailer also showcases the Klein Vision AirCar deploying its wings and taking to the sky.

But it’s not all about cars. The trailer hints at some non-automotive escapades, including the hosts attempting to steal a wax statue of Nigel Mansell. However, the wax figure bears little resemblance to the former Formula One champion.

Last of the final?

This may very well be the near end of the trio’s automotive escapade reboot after reports suggest that Amazon, the show’s distributor, no longer wishes to collaborate with Clarkson.

They purportedly have no plans to commission further episodes of “The Grand Tour” or Clarkson’s Farm beyond their existing commitments.

The decision allegedly stems from Clarkson’s controversial comments about Meghan Markle in a newspaper column in December 2022, despite his subsequent apology for the remarks.

Article first appeared on carmag.co.za.

