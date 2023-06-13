Mahindra XUV 300 soon to benefit from XUV 700-style makeover

By Charl Bosch

Still the title holder of South Africa’s safest car ever crashed tested by Global NCAP as part of its #SaferCarsforAfrica campaign, a newly uncovered report from India has revealed that Mahindra is working on a XUV 700-inspired facelift for the XUV 300.

What will change

The model that has been spearheading Mahindra South Africa’s operations alongside the locally assembled Pik-Up for a number of years, the tweaks to the now four-year old XUV 300 will centre around it being the recipient of the brand’s new Twin Peaks logo that premiered on the XUV 700 last year.

Said to be more substantial than the subtle revision introduced last year, the updates will involve not only the mentioned logo, but also the grille from the XUV 700, similar LED headlights, a new front bumper and restyled lower air intake.

XUV 700 elements will be incorporated at the front as well as the rear of the XUV 300. Image: Mahindra.

According to India’s gaadiwaadi.com, the XUV 300’s rear facia will also be reworked to include new light clusters, a different bumper and apparent relocation of the number plate from the tailgate to likely the bumper itself.

Inside changes

On the cards to remain dimensionally unchanged, the report goes further by alleging Mahindra will also refresh the interior with a new touchscreen infotainment system, an improved dashboard, a first-time digital instrument cluster and more than likely, more premium materials as well as enhanced levels of specification.

Interior will also be updated in spite of receiving a number of tweaks as part of an initial revision in 2022. Image: Mahindra

As part of the original facelift, higher-end versions received a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and embedded satellite navigation and leatherette seats, while black cloth starred on lower-end derivatives.

No changes up front

Up front, the publication reports that Mahindra is unlikely to offer more powertrains or retune the existing pair of engines due to their “strong performance”.

XUV 700 will serve as style reference for the facelift XUV 300. Image: Mahindra

As such, expect the retention of the 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder mStallion petrol engine that makes 81kW/200Nm and the four-cylinder mHawk 1.5-litre turbodiesel rated at 86kW/300Nm.

The publication hints that changes are, however, forecasted for the choice of transmissions, which at present consists of a six-speed manual or a six-speed automated manual, the latter not available in South Africa.

South Africa waiting

Due to go on-sale in early 2024, the updated XUV 300 is currently undergoing testing and if Gaadiwaadi’s claims prove accurate, will become a reality towards the end of this year.

At the same time, chances are that South Africa will be privy to the newly faced model not long after the commencing of sales in India.

