Aston Martin Valour reworked as new track-ready hardcore Valiant

Third "evolutionary" model after the Victor and Valour retains the twin-turbo V12 and manual gearbox, along with a limited production run.

Compared to the Valour it is based on, the Valiant recieves a restyled front facia and a prominent carbon fibre spitter meant to aid aerodynamics. Image: Aston Martin

Billed as an “ultra-exclusive track-focused, road-legal special edition of extraordinary rarity”, Aston Martin has debuted yet another limited edition Victor spin-off only 38 buyers will have access from the fourth quarter of this year.

Essentially an aerodynamically heavy laden version of the Valour introduced last year, the Valiant takes reported styling hints and from the Vantage GT3 race car to create what Gaydon refers to as “true driving intensity both on-road and on-track”.

Said to have received input from current Aston Martin Formula 1 driver, two-time champion Fernando Alonso, the Valiant’s biggest change from the Valour involves a redesigned rear facia complete with a new aerofoil that works in conjunction with the new carbon fibre front splitter to improve and aid downforce at speed.

In addition to a bigger grille supposed to aid cooling, new vents, a quad-outlet titanium exhaust system and an enlarged carbon fibre diffuser, Aston Martin has also furnished the Valiant with wider side skirts and 21-inch magnesium alloy wheels with carbon fibre discs it says pays homage to the DBS RHAM/1 that raced three times at the 24 Hours of Le Mans with an ultimate best position of 17th overall in 1977.

Designed so as to improve brake cooling, carbon discs also reduce turbulence and drag, according to Aston Martin, while working in tandem with the integrated vents behind the wheel arches dubbed vortex generators.

Compared to the Valour, the Valiant’s chassis has also been subjected to a series of revisions, namely a magnesium torque tube said to be 8.6 kg lighter, a lighter by three kilograms 3D rear subframe, retuned steering and Adaptive Spool Valve dampers from renowned Canadian engineering firm, Multimatic.

In addition to a 14 kg reduction in unsprung mass as a result of the wheels, the Valiant also receives a lightweight lithium-ion battery to save 11.5 kg and carbon ceramic brakes utilising a 410 mm disc design at the front and 360 mm at the rear.

Although carried over from the Valour, the settings for the Valiant’s drive mode selector have also been overhauled, yet still include three options; Sport, Sport+ and Track. Also kept is the mechanical limited-slip differential.

Inside, the Valiant’s interior has undergone a series of tweaks to differentiate itself from the Valour, the main drawing card for an open-gate design for the six-speed manual that exposes the linkage and most of the mechanical mechanism.

As a means of reducing weight further, exposed satin carbon fibre features inside, along with so-called ‘debossed’ Alcantara or semi-aniline leather Recaro Podium seats and trim, fabric door pulls instead of handles, mesh pattern inserts on the doors and a new slim-rim steering wheel not offered on any other Aston Martin model.

Finally, a standard half steel roll cage plus a four-point racing harness and rounds the Valiant’s interior off.

On the power front, the Mercedes-AMG sourced 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 used in the Victor and Valour has again been retained, but reworked by Aston’s bespoke Q customisation division to 548kW/753Nm.

As with the Valour though, the 22 kW uptake in power has not resulted in Aston Martin revealing either the top speed or 0-100 km/h acceleration times.

Goodwood bound

Confirmed to make its public showing at next month’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, no details surrounding the Valiant’s pricing was made, although according to motor1.com, estimation points to a sticker of around £2-million.

