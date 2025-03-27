AI imagines what F1 Grand Prix in Cape Town would look like

South Africa is expected to host an F1 race as early as 2027 or 2028.

McLaren’s British driver Lando Norris competes in the qualification session at the Circuit de Catalunya on June 22, 2024 in Montmelo, on the outskirts of Barcelona, during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix. Picture:Josep LAGO / AFP.

The battle between Gauteng and Cape Town to host a Formula One (F1) race is taking a new dimension, with artificial intelligence (AI) being thrown into the mix.

South Africa’s F1 bid to host the Grand Prix gained momentum after the process entered the final week earlier this month, with interested parties submitting their Request for Expression of Interest (RFEOI) to host the F1 race in South Africa.

Kyalami

With South Africa expected to host an F1 race as early as 2027 or 2028, the grid has two bidders lined up for the chequered flag: Gauteng and Cape Town.

While the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit in Midrand, north of Johannesburg, is deemed 90% ready and the frontrunner to host an F1 race, the city of Cape Town has also shown interest.

Kyalami took proactive steps by engaging the services of Apex Circuit Design (Apex) to prepare a roadmap for FIA Grade 1 accreditation, a requirement to host a modern Formula 1 event in October last year.

Cape Town

However, Cape Town also wants to host the high-octane sport.

According to Motorsport Media, Boundless Motorsport, an American-funded, Western Cape Government-backed, and locally run Formula 1 Bid, is in the works to see an F1 Grand Prix run at a state-of-the-art racing circuit to be developed in the Best City in the World, Cape Town.

However, what will an F1 Grand Prix in Cape Town look like?

AI

OLBG has worked with AI tool Midjourney to imagine what the landscape of Formula 1 could look like in the not-too-distant future, with South Africa tipped as the nation to bring the sport to Africa.

Cape Town’s world-class tourism infrastructure and past experience in hosting major events like the FIFA World Cup put them ahead of their nearby competition, with Rwanda also in the running to host a Grand Prix in Africa.

Table Mountain would also serve as a breathtaking backdrop around a potential circuit.

The only obstacles that could get in the way would be a crucial element of government funding and sponsorship, while local road infrastructure might also need upgrades.

F1

Since the turn of the millennium, 17 new venues have joined the F1 schedule, while iconic tracks like Zandvoort in the Netherlands and Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City have made triumphant returns.

However, not every proposed venue makes it to race day. Some tracks, like Vietnam’s Hanoi Street Circuit and Russia’s Igora Drive, signed contracts but never hosted a Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, speculation continues to swirl around potential new locations, with many cities eager to secure a spot on the prestigious F1 calendar, including South Africa.

