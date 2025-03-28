Yuki Tsunoda replaces struggling Liam Lawson at Red Bull

Driver swaps sees Tsunoda move to Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen and Lawson back to Racing Bulls to partner rookie Isack Hadjar.

Red Bull has replaced Liam Lawson after two rounds with Yuki Tsunoda. Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP

Red Bull has replaced Liam Lawson with Yuki Tsunoda for the rest of this year’s championship, two race weekends into the F1 season.

Difficult decision

Tsunoda will take over from the New Zealander starting at his home Japanese Grand Prix next week at Suzuka, Red Bull said in a statement.

Tsunoda moves up from the Racing Bulls, previously VCARB and before that, Toro Ross, to partner four-time world champion Max Verstappen, with Lawson moving back down to Racing Bulls, where he was last season.

Christian Horner, Red Bull team principal, said: “It has been difficult to see Liam struggle with the RB21 at the first two races and as a result we have collectively taken the decision to make an early switch.

“We came into the 2025 season with two ambitions, to retain the World Drivers’ Championship and to reclaim the World Constructors’ title and this is a purely sporting decision.”

Back to Racing Bulls

Lawson who was drafted in from Racing Bulls in the winter to replace Sergio Perez, has endured a miserable start to the 2025 season.

He has been knocked out at the first stage of all three qualifying sessions and has yet to score a point.

Being a @redbullracing driver has been my dream since I was a kid, it’s what I’ve worked towards my whole life,” Lawson wrote on Instagram after the announcement.

“It’s tough, but I’m grateful for everything that’s brought me to this point. To every one of you who’s stood by me, thank you for all the support – it means the world.

He will partner now partner rookie Isack Hadjar.

“I’m excited and ready to go to work at one of my favourite places,” added Lawson in his social media statement.

Verstappen in the other Red Bull is second in the title race with 36 points, eight behind early season leader Lando Norris of McLaren.

“We have a duty of care to protect and develop Liam and together, we see that after such a difficult start, it makes sense to act quickly so Liam can gain experience, as he continues his F1 career with Racing Bulls, an environment and a team he knows very well,” Horner added.

