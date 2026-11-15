First drive: Lepas L6 joins the ever-growing new energy revolution

Chery-owned brand's all-electric medium-sized SUV to be unleashed on Mzansi soon.

The local new energy vehicle brigade is growing by the day and the latest to join the party is the Lepas L6 EV (electric vehicle).

We recently got to sample the Chery-owned brand’s first EV ahead of its imminent launch which date has not yet been announced. Only then will its pricing and specifications will be confirmed.

Lepas, a name derived from the words “leopard” and “passion”, made its global debut at Chery’s headquarters in Wuhu in China in April last year. It is designed as a more elegant alternative to Chery Tiggo models and is exclusively for export markets.

The brand arrived in Mzansi in March this year in the form of the L4 compact SUV. Two L6 medium-sized SUVs later joined the three L4 derivatives. The pair of L6 models feature 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engines which produces 108kW of power and 225Nm of torque.

Lepas L6 EV top dog for now

The EV will head up the L6 range and also act as the flagship Lepas for the time being until the larger L8 makes its way to South Africa in due course.

The Lepas L6 EV features a 65kWh battery which drives a front single electric motor. It sends a very generous 160kW of power and 275Nm to the front wheels via single-speed electronic transmission in a choice of three driving modes; Eco, Normal and Sport.

Our tester rode on 19-inch alloys. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

It’s range is 500km according to the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC). While not even 400km will be possible with the consumption of 18kWh/100km we got, it’s still cheaper to run than anything that runs on fossil fuel. Even when the sky-high fuel prices do return to more acceptable levels in future.

It supports DC fast charging of up to 120kW, which will get the battery from 30 to 80% in a mere 20 minutes. But like any EV, charging it overnight with the complimentary 7kW home wall box will ensure that you have enough power for the next day’s chores in and around the city.

It also comes standard with a 3.3kW vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability for powering external devices.

Crazy wheel spin

We struggled with the all-electric L6’s sensitive throttle initially, which is quite ironic. While poor throttle calibration is usually the Achilles heel of most internal combustion engine-powered Chinese cars, this problem is instantly solved by any form of electrified powertrain, whether hybridised or full electric.

Yet the instant torque on tap in the L6 EV is however so much that you can still achieve wheelspin at speeds of up 50km/h when you floor the accelerator. But once you reign in your right foot, the drive is as effortless and smooth as you can expect from an EV.

In fact, the absence of engine noise inside the cabin suits the elegant interior just perfectly. Like we noted with the 1.5-litre L6, Lepas has really achieved what it set out to do with regards to refinement and elegance. The cabin is very plush and simplistic with its imitation leather upholstery and loads of soft-touch panels.

The cabin is very plush. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

A 13.2-inch portrait-style infotainment system with eight-speaker Sony sound system takes centre stage and alongside an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster. A very impressive spec sheet also includes electric, heated and ventilated front seats, panoramic glass roof, wireless smartphone charger, ambient lighting, 540-degree camera and electric tailgate.

Loads of space

Head and legroom in the second row are very generous and in the addition to its 435-litre boot, the EV also features 38 litres of cargo space underneath the bonnet.

The Lepas L6 EV comes standard with seven airbags and 18 advanced driver assist systems like adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning.

On the outside, the L6 EV features 19-inch alloy wheels with red brake callipers. Also differentiating it from the rest of the model line-up is its lack of a front grille to reduce drag and ensure greater efficiency.

Like its L6 siblings, the EV hits the spot. It offers a very stylish alternative to core Chery models, only this time dressed up in more futuristic packaging.

Pricing will be key for the EV. It’s a no-brainer that it will cost more than the current flagship L6, the R499 900 Pantera. Exactly how much more is will determine just how many bums will go on Lepas L6 EV seats.