Development said to have started on Mahindra Pik Up successor

A replacement for Mahindra’s ever-popular but dated locally made Pik Up is in the pipeline according to a new report from Australia.

Despite being the beneficiary of a series of updates and name changes, the Pik Up has remained largely unchanged from the model that debuted as the single or double cab Scorpio Getaway in India 17 years ago, based on the original Scorpio SUV.

Renamed Pik Up without the Scorpio prefix in 2017, the often rumoured but not confirmed second generation officially become a topic of renewed speculation following the debut of the new Scorpio-N last year as replacement for the Scorpio.

When, not yet known

Based on a claim from drive.com.au, the replacement is expected to become reality within the coming years after the spotting of an apparent prototype at the automaker’s proving grounds in Chennai.

Noticed during a recent visit to the facility, the publication reports that the camouflaged test mule sported not only a loadbin, but potentially also a heavy-duty chassis spun-off of the body-on-frame architecture used by the Scorpio-N.

Accordingly, Mahindra’s President for Technology and Product Development, R. Velusamy, told the publication, “We have an idea of what to do. We are developing it. It is taking time. We have just launched the Scorpio N and we are stabilising the product and stabilising launching in various markets”.

Focus on SUVs for now

Despite Velusamy declining to provide any additional details about the newcomer’s likely or projected reveal, Mahindra’s International Operations Head, Joydeep Moitra, alluded to it not happening before the end of the year as a result of the automaker’s focus, for now, on SUVs.

New Scorpion-N is likely to provide the base for the Pik Up’s replacement. Image: Mahindra

“We have to be sure [we focus on] SUVs first, and then we take another leap [with the Pik-Up] because there is too much for us to chew right now. We have certain plans at work but we [have] not concretised [them],” Moitra was quoted by the publication as saying.

Uptake in power and modernity?

In spite of little about the Pik Up’s successor being known, expectations are it will not only be based on the same platform as the Scorpio-N, but receive the SUV’s interior plus the upgraded 2.2 mHawk turbodiesel engine that produces 128kW/370Nm in six-speed manual guise, and 128kW/400Nm when hooked to the six-speed automatic gearbox.

As a comparison, the Pik Up develops 103kW/320Nm from the same engine while offering the same transmission choices, plus the standard availability of rear-wheel-drive or optional four-wheel-drive.

More soon

While very much a secret at present, don’t be surprised if more details emerge throughout the year either as rumours, or confirmed information by Mahindra as teasers.

