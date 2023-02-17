WATCH: Mahindra Scorpio-N has a sting in its tail

Jaco Van Der Merwe

Mahindra is making a big hoo-hah about the all-new Scorpio. The Indian carmaker says the new generation of the SUV has been raised to the Power of N – hence the new nomenclature of Scorpio-N.

The Power of N, Mahindra explains, is illustrated through the car’s authenticity, design, performance, tech and comfort. Higher grade terminology, indeed.

Watch Mahindra Scorpio-N in action

After experiencing the Mahindra Scorpio-N in the flesh for the first time this month, we think these clever words are just a lot of PR mumbo jumbo.

The car is so capable, comfortable and well priced that its marketing isn’t dependant on fancy literature. Also, in this country of ours, the Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage are commonly referred to as the Tuckson and the Sportidge.

We reckon, despite the designers’ best efforts of differentiating the letter N following the word Scorpio on the badge by making it smaller and cladding it in a contrasting red hue, the car will undoubtedly be dubbed the Scorpion.

A ‘real 4×4’

“South Africans will love the Scorpio-N,” says Rajesh Gupta, chief executive of Mahindra South Africa.

“It is for people looking for a real 4×4. The Scorpio-N is a highly capable and true SUV, engineered for real adventure.”

While the Scorpio-N and its XUV700 SUV sibling rolled out last year fall in the same price bracket, Mahindra says there is no overlap in the customers each will appeal to.

The XUV700 is what the carmaker refers to as a “boulevard SUV” which features more aggressive styling, is only available with a petrol engine and does not offer four-wheel drive. The Scorpio-N, on the other hand, is what the carmaker calls a “bush SUV”.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N features a barn door tailgate.

Competitive price

Its styling is more rugged and practical, it is only available with a diesel powertrain and offers a choice between a 4×2 and 4×4. Being a body on frame SUV with seven seats, the Scorpio-N is a direct rival to the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Everest Sport, Isuzu MU-X and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport.

But with the Mahindra’s pricing starting at an introductory R465 000 for the base model and going up to R590 000 (R51 900 cheaper than the entry-level Fortuner) the competitors might feel the sting in its tail.

While the exterior styling of the Scorpio-N is more conservative than that of the XUV700, it is a giant leap from its predecessor which shares its looks with the tough but dated Pik Up bakkie.

It features Mahindra’s new Twin Peaks logo, muscular wheels arches, stacked tail lights, the familiar barn door tailgate and a beltline which curves around the D-pillar window to replicate a scorpion’s tail.

Comfortable

The interior is highlighted by the coffee-black leatherette upholstery and brushed metal finishes, which contribute to a comfortable cabin with generous head and legroom in the second and third rows.

The eight-inch infotainment system offers Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and smartphone connectivity, while it also controls the very nifty 12-speaker 3D Sony sound system in the flagship Z8L derivative.

The Scorpio-N’s powertrain needs no introduction. The tried-and-tested 2.2-litre mHawk turbodiesel engine which serves across the Pik-Up bakkie range produces 128 kW of power and 400 Nm.

It is solely mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

Fuel consumption is not indicated, but using the Pik Up as reference, it should come in at about 9l/100km.

The cabin of the Scorpio-N is clad in Coffee-black leatherette upholstery.

ALSO READ: WATCH: New Toyota Fortuner shows face ahead of Mzansi launch

Mahindra Scorpio-N ready to zip, zap and zoom

The terrain management system, called 4Xplor, takes the guesswork out of the equation for inexperienced off-roaders by offering a choice of grass, gravel and snow, mud and ruts, and sand.

For more experienced off-roaders, the familiar 4H or 4L can be selected at the turn of a dial, with the 4Xplor system activating and deactivating the rear diff lock automatically.

In 4×2 guise, the engineers had some fun in renaming the mundane drive modes of eco, normal and sport to zip, zap and zoom respectively.

The Scorpio-N features a comprehensive set of safety features like driver drowsy alert, six airbags, traction control and hill-descent control.

Electronic stability control features brake disc wiping which ensures brakes are clear of water and debris in wet conditions.

Plush and without fuss

The ride on the open road in the Western Cape last week was solid but nothing wow, but the Scorpio-N came into its own the moment it left the tarmac. Its plushness when tackling the rough stuff is nothing short of extraordinary.

Penta-link rear suspension with Watts link mechanism and frequency-dependent damping, and advanced shock absorbers combine to get the job done without drama, rattles or squeaks.

The car made light work of the obstacles on the sandy 4×4 course at Klein Tafelberg, a good advertisement for its capabilities.

This, along with its comfort and price, makes the Mahindra Scorpio-N good value.