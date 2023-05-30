South Africa unique Mercedes-Benz V300d Special Edition priced

By Charl Bosch

Unchanged inside and out since making its local market debut almost four years ago, Mercedes-Benz has revealed pricing for a unique, ultra exclusive version of the V-Class sold nowhere else but in South Africa.

Based on the flagship V300d, and simply called the Special Edition, the newcomer comes with seating for six as standard, and while aesthetically unaltered from the comparative Avantgarde AMG Line model design-wise, incorporates a number of external enhancements no other derivatives can be specified with.

Outside and in

V300d Special Edition rides as standard on black 19-inch alloy wheels. Image: Mercedes-Benz

Besides a model unique colour option dubbed Sodalite Blue Metallic, the most prominent inclusion is an AMG roof box and roof rails designed specifically for the V-Class. Black mirror caps, black exterior detailing and gloss black 19-inch alloy wheels round the exterior off.

Inside, Benz has kept the design and layout of the interior as is, meaning the standard inclusion of the 10.25-inch MBUX infotainment system, ambient lighting, a refrigerated centre console, thermal cupholders, electric tailgate, dual sliding electric doors, plus a 16-speaker Burmester surround sound system.

One of the biggest inclusion of the V-Class’ 2019 update is the 10.25-inch MBUX infotainment system. Image: Mercedes-Benz

Unsurprisingly, Mercedes-Bens has outfitted the V300d Special Edition with a slew of safety and driver assistance systems comprising Crosswind Assist, Active Distance Assist Distronic, Lane Keep Assist, Attention Alert, Blind Spot Monitoring, Active Brake Assist, Pre-Safe and Auto High Beam Assist LED headlights.

Same heart

Up front, the 2.0-litre OM 654 turbodiesel engine from the regular V300d provides motivation, with its 174kW/500Nm being delivered to the rear wheels through the 9G Tronic automatic gearbox.

AMG branded roof box the biggest addition to the Special Edition. Image: Mercedes-Benz

Despite the addition of the roof box plus its 2 145 kg mass, the V300d Special Edition will still get from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 7.8 seconds, and reach a top speed of 220 km/h. The claimed fuel consumption is eight-litres per 100 km.

Price

Topping the V-Class range as mentioned, the V300d Special Edition’s mentioned below sticker price includes a seven-year/140 000 km maintenance plan.

V220d – R1 285 562

V220d AMG Line – R1 366 205

V220d Avantgarde – R1 653 741

V220d Avantgarde AMG Line – R1 717 109

V250d – R1 373 835

V250d AMG Line – R1 454 478

V250d Avantgarde – R1 707 228

V250d Avantgarde AMG Line – R1 770 596

V300d Avantgarde – R1 754 412

V300d Avantgarde AMG Line – R1 843 022

V300d Exclusive – R2 042 471

V300d Special Edition – R2 206 698

