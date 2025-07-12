Marc Marquez takes seventh pole of season at German MotoGP

Ducati’s Marc Marquez produced a stunning final lap to snatch pole position in wet conditions in German MotoGP qualifying.

Ducati’s MotoGP rider Marc Marquez steers his bike during the second practice session of the MotoGP German motorcycle Grand Prix at the Sachsenring racing circuit, in Hohenstein-Ernstthal near Chemnitz, eastern Germany on July 11, 2025. Picture: Ronny Hartmann / AFP.

Championship leader Marc Marquez claimed pole position in qualifying at the Sachsenring on Saturday for the German MotoGP and sprint race.

In rainy conditions the Ducati factory rider will start from the front of the grid for the seventh time this season and for the eighth time out of 10 in the elite category at one of his favourite circuits.

Alongside the Spaniard on the front row for Saturday’s 15-lap sprint and main race 24 hours later were France’s Johann Zarco (Honda-LCR) and Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Aprilia).

This was Marquez’s seventh pole from 11 this season and he will be hot favourite to steal the show once again at the Sachsenring where he is targeting a ninth success from 10 grands prix.

Alex Marquez, placed second in the riders’ standings, 68 points behind his older brother, is on the second row.

Former two-time world champion Francesco Bagnaia, however, had a torrid time setting only the 11th fastest time, relegating the other Ducati factory rider back to the fourth row of the grid