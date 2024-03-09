Spain’s Martin takes pole for Qatar MotoGP sprint race, Binder 4th

Spaniard Jorge Martin set a lap record on his way to pole position for the season-opening Qatar MotoGP sprint race on Saturday with world champion Francesco Bagnaia starting on the second row.

Ducati-Pramac’s Martin, runner-up to Bagnaia in the world championship last season, clocked 1min 50.789sec on the Lusail track to finish ahead of compatriot Aleix Espargaro of Aprilia and Italian Enea Bastianini of Ducati.

Italy’s reigning two-time world champion Bagnaia will start from the second row on his Ducati after clocking the fifth fastest time, behind KTM’s South African Brad Binder, but in front of the six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez who was sixth competing for the first time on his Gresini-Ducati.

Spanish teenager Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) took the eighth best time on his debut weekend among the elite.

French riders Johann Zarco and Fabio Quartararo of Honda and Yamaha will start in 13th and 16th position respectively.

The sprint race starts 1600 GMT with the Grand Prix on Sunday.