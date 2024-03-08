Consistency key in Brad Binder’s chase for slice of MotoGP history

Red Bull KTM rider out to become the first South African to win premier class crown.

Brad Binder says main race consistency will be key in his MotoGP title challenge which starts in Qatar today.

The Red Bull KTM rider enjoyed his best premier class season last year, finishing fourth in the world championship. But he actually earned less points during main races than he did in 2022 when finishing sixth. Strong performances in Saturday sprint races, introduced to MotoGP last season, helped him take ownership of the fourth place.

But the problem with sprint races is that they only count half the points as its half the distance. Binder knows he will have to have cash in on Sunday in order to have any chance of reeling in the high-flying Ducatis in the title race in his quest to become the first South African and first KTM rider to win the premier class.

Brad Binder’s main aim

“If I were to look back at my last season I need to finish my main races,” Binder was quoted as saying by motorcyclesports.net this week.

“I did quite well in sprint races but then I fall back on the Sunday races, it wasn’t ideal for points.”

One of the first things the KTM man, in his fifth MotoGP season this year, will want to do this season is get the main race win that has eluded him since 2021. Despite storming to two wins in the first four sprint races last year, the second of his two main race wins came during his epic ride in the wet in Austria in 2021.

Improved KTM

The 28-year-old Binder and his team-mate Jack Miller are confident that they can slug it put with the Ducatis. But KTM will only know how the RC16 stack up against their big foe out on the track when the lights go out in the sprint race in Doha at 6pm on Saturday. The main race is at 8pm on Sunday.

“We need to see where we are compared to the other manufacturers to get a clear idea of where we improved and were we need to work,” the 2016 Moto3 champion said.

“The only question mark is where we stack up among the rest?

“I’m ready to do my absolute best and whether that means being able to win races or fight for whatever may be that’s what I want to do. I know I am capable of it I’m hoping we have the full package all together and ready to.”

Darryn ready to rumble

Having spent seven seasons in Moto3 and one year in MotoGP, Brad Binder’s younger brother Darryn will be lining up for his second season in Moto2 and 10th overall this year.

The Liqui Moly Husqvarna rider had a tough time in his first season in the intermediate class last year, finishing 20th in the title race after missing a handful of races due to injuries. The 28-year-old will be keen to prove a point in a class often regarded as a “graveyard”.

The 21-race 2024 season features one more race than last year which will be the inaugural Kazakhstan Grand Prix.