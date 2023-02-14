Mazda’s new CX SUV roll-out continues: CX-80 before year-end

Charl Bosch

Having made little mentioning so far over it’s fourth new CX model, the CX-80, Mazda’s CEO for Europe has confirmed that the newcomer will become a reality a this year.

Also rear-wheel-drive

Reportedly slated to have seven seats and as evident by its name, slot-in between the CX-90 and also unseen CX-70, the CX-80 will have access to Mazda’s new rear-wheel-drive platform and straight-six engines in both petrol and diesel guises.

First of the new line-up, the CX-50, will only be sold in the United States.

As with its siblings, and the US market only CX-50, the CX-80’s entry-level engine is expected to come in the form of the plug-in hybrid 2.5-litre SkyActiv-G four-cylinder that produces a combined 241kW/500Nm.

In confirming the CX-80, Martijn ten Brink told Automotive News Europe that the newcomer will debut before the end of year before going on-sale soon after. An official date wasn’t disclosed.

Rotary? Maybe

At the same time, the executive remained coy about the prospects of expanding on the rotary R-EV unit that debuted in the MX-30 last month to other models, saying while it could be “exchanged among other models, those decisions will depend on the answers to questions such as: Will this appeal to a unique target customer? How do we grow this? Where do we take it from here?”.

Besides being a certainty for Europe, the CX-80 will also be sold in Japan and more than likely in the United Kingdom too, the latter being a key reason for the supposed inclusion of a diesel in spite of the popularity of oil-burners continuing to dwindle.

The CX-60 is tipped for South Africa but not confirmed.

Under investigation

The expected availability in the above mentioned markets means the CX-80 will be produced with right-hand-drive, therefore making it a candidate for South African introduction.

In fact, the local arm of Hiroshima, back in 2021 following the announcing of the five models, confirmed that the CX-70, CX-80 and CX-90 have been placed under investigation for introduction at some stage in 2023 and 2024.

Revealed last month, the CX-90 is known to be under investigation for South Africa.

At present though, nothing has been conveyed or set in stone, but don’t be surprised if confirmation for South Africa emerges before year-end.

