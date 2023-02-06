Mazda CEO claims MX-5 ‘will exist forever’

Charl Bosch

Already ruled-out from going the electric route entirely, Mazda has indicated that it’s iconic MX-5 “will exist forever” as it is under no alleged threat from falling victim to the emissions regulations in Europe.

Although reported in 2021, as being the likely candidate for the compression ignition SkyActiv-X engine used in the Mazda3 rather going wholly electric, the Hiroshima marque’s CEO for Europe, Martijn ten Brink, has admitted that while no plans are being made to replace the current generation, “it would be fair to say that the MX-5 will never die”.

Not being replaced soon

In a lengthy discussion with Britain’s Autocar, Ten Brink stated that regardless of what happens in the long-run, the MX-5 will remain true to the values of the original that debuted in 1989.

“I think it will continue to exist forever and it will have to go with the times. That’s a super challenge, and people are passionate about this car in Mazda,” the publication quoted Ten Brink as saying.

“Of course, as you can imagine, people have opinions on which direction it should go. So, I’m very curious where it will end up, but it will definitely remain part of the line-up.”

EV switch not being flipped

In an interview three years ago, Mazda’s Managing Executive Officer for Research and Development, Takeji Kojima, said the next generation MX-5 could potentially employ a 24-volt or 48-volt mild-hybrid system in order to keep its weight down.

“Considering the DNA of the [MX-5], which is a lightweight sports car, the possibility of EV conversion is quite low,” Japan’s Kuruma News quoted him as saying at the time.

“Although 24-volt was adopted for the small product group in consideration of costs, etc., it is expected that the cost reduction of 48-volt will progress in the future, so it was suggested that the mild hybrid maybe a 48-volt (system).”

Despite remaining quiet as to when an all-new MX-5 will debut, the current ND having been around since 2014, speculation has hinted at a possible unveiling in 2024 or 2025 when it is rumoured to become a mild-hybrid.

For now, little else is known, though chances are that details could become apparent throughout the year.