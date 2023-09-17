Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 proves that an electric AMG can work

As much as the EV debate and worth of an iconic prevails, the EQE 43 has an answer to both.

Mercedes-AMG’s introduction earlier this year of the new C63, powered by a hybridised and electrified version of the 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine used in the A45 S, send shockwaves into automotive world, but for reasons it probably didn’t bank on.

The power struggle

Against a barrage of criticism and even reports of the 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 making a comeback, claims the three-pointed star has strongly denied, the move to downsize with electrification is likely to have its detractors and supporters in the years to come.

The C63 controversary is, however, nothing new Benz’s decision to send its performance brand down the electric route two years ago caused even more of a ruckus following the unveilings of first of the EQE and then the EQS.

Representing the torquiest AMG models current available in South Africa, that is until the arrival next year of the plug-in hybrid AMG GT 63 S E-Performance, the difference in opinions that have accompanied Affalterbach over the last 24 months is unlikely to go away given not only the C63, but also the presence of the EQE 43 and EQS 53 on local soil.

Given the steady rise in electric vehicle sales despite the still high asking prices though, it only makes sense that more and more will become prevalent within the coming years.

Profile is more compact than the EQS, although the rear is similar from some angles.

The arrival of the AMG EQE 43 was therefore an eagerly awaited one for a number of reasons; 1) could it provide a characteristic AMG feel despite being an EV? and 2) can it be seen as a true alternative to the E63?

As much as the five-day long stint had a lot to answer to, the talents of the EQE quickly appeared, in addition to lingering questions about EV charging which, frankly, shouldn’t require any explanation yet continues to do so.

“Short wheelbase” EQS?

Stylistically, the EQE conforms to EQ brand’s specific styling language started by the EQC, although to the untrained eye, distinguishing it from the EQS requires careful studying.

Viewed in the profile, the differences tell as the EQE loses 270 mm in overall length, 164 mm in width and 12 mm on the wheelbase front. At 1 512 mm, its overall height is, however, the same.

While styling remains open to interpretation, the “compact” dimensions of the EQE relative to the EQS is unlikely to appease universally as the long bonnet and short rear overhang could be considered a cut-and-shut job in order to introduce a smaller model billed as the electric equivalent of the E-Class.

EV optimised alloy wheels measures 20-inches as standard, although in this case, the optional 21-inch items have been selected.

Of course, the thought process that went into the EQE is unlikely to have been that of a “chopped or short wheelbase” EQS, although to some, it could well be seen that way.

Regardless, the futuristic aspect remains, as does the subtle hints alluding to the 53 being a trifle more special than the regular 350+ that opens the EQE up.

Besides the striking Spectral Blue colour option, the 53 receives a blacked-out grille panel with imitation chrome slats for the “absent” Panamercana grille, the revised lower apron AMG calls A-wing, gloss black inserts and in this instance, 21-inch AMG wheels available as an option over the standard 20-inches.

Space meets future inside

As much the EQE, without the AMG embellishments, polarises aesthetically, internally, it still looks the futuristic part no matter how you look at it.

While our tester did without the 56-inch OLED Hyperscreen display, the standard combination of the freestanding 12.3-inch digital instrument and 12.8-inch MBUX infotainment system doesn’t disappoint as the former can be customised to suit preference, while the latter rates as one of the easiest and user-friendly systems on the market today irrespective of using the Hey Mercedes voice command or scrolling through the setup itself.

Standard layout of the interior eschews the optional 56-inch OLED Hyperscreen.

Moreover, the “chopped” notion has not impacted interior space for those at the front or rear, meaning complaints are unlikely with our without the panoramic sunroof fitted to our tester.

What remains a bugbear are the less than intuitive touch-sensitive “buttons” on the AMG steering wheel and some of the material finishes on the dashboard that emit a cheap feel similar to the EQS.

On its own though, the steering wheel, complete with the pair of AMG mode dials at its base, feels grippy and a prelude of what happens when the starter button is pushed to the sound of absolute silence.

From fast to warp speed

Similar to the EQS, the AMG EQE 43 is docile to drive, the seat support from the standard chairs finished in Artico man-made leather and micro-fibres with red stitching point anything but rock-hard, and the lack of sound still eery against the backdrop of the airy cabin.

While much has been said, and continues to be, about the immediate response of an electric car when the accelerator is nailed, the EQE 43, in typical AMG fashion, explodes with such ferocity that one is left in no doubt of whether it can be considered a true AMG or not.

Standard 12.8-inch MBUX infotainment system looks complicated on first glance, but works an absolute treat.

Motivated by a 90.6-kWh battery pack as opposed to the smaller 90-kWh unit used by the EQE 350+, the 43 boasts two electric motors on each axle, thus sufficing the presence of the 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system badges on the front wings.

The result is a combined output of 350kW/858Nm delivered with linear precision in everyday mode, but with brutal force in Sport mode that being shoved back into the seat back becomes a natural occurrence.

Sports seats are snug, provide heating and cooling, and feature ample support.

Shrugging off its 2 450 kg weight, the EQE 43 easily matched Mercedes-AMG’s 0-100 km/h claim of 4.2 seconds with Road Test Editor Mark Jones behind the wheel at Gerotek.

Equally as impressive, the 60-100 km/h sprint, a bracket that will be experienced more often than not on a day-to-day basis, blitzed passed in 2.1 seconds with no drama or sound.

EV with ICE intensions?

If the latter expressions are still not enough, switching the AMG Dynamic Select dial on the steering wheel to Sport+ unlocks a synthesised V8 soundtrack incorporated into the MBUX system played through the speakers.

A peculiar addition called the AMG Sound Experience that could even be seen as nonsensical and defeating the purpose of an EV, the spaceship soundtrack does provide a sense of theatre and drama as warp speed approaches.

However, it won’t find universal favour for sounding artificial and anything but the growl the much loved 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 emits on full chat.

Split personality AMG

In addition, the AMG-tuned adaptive Airmatic air suspension endows the 53 with a plush and comfortable ride that doesn’t become AMG rock hard when taken out of Comfort mode into Sport and Sport+.

While indeed a touch firmer, it still provides a floaty feel similar to the EQS instead of an E63 for example. Regardless of pressing on at massive speed or dawdling around town, refinement is classic Mercedes-Benz and the steering beautifully balanced and direct no matter the mode selected.

Freestanding instrument cluster can be customised depending on preference.

As part of the AMG hardware, the 43 also receives upgraded brakes made-up of a six-piston caliper at the front and single at the rear, with respective discs sizes of 415 mm and 378 mm.

Sharp from the off, the full use, in the traditional sense, can be offset by the brake regenerative system activated in severity by means of the paddle shifters now that a gearbox is no longer present.

Used correctly, the brake regen not only recovers and feeds lost energy when braking back into the battery, but aids range in addition to reducing long-term wear on the discs themselves.

A question of charging

As for charging, the five days and 503 km required two visits to the 60 kW DC fast charger at Fourways Mall. In the first instance, a waiting time of 46 minutes was required while the second, after the spell at Gerotek, required a more patient 90 minute.

Still the main source of frustration of EV ownership for those wanting a 100% range immediately, the logical alternative comes by way of the standard 11 kW or optional 22 kW on-board charger supplemented by a wallbox Mercedes-Benz will install at your house.

Using a DC fast charging station occurred twice during the EQE’s five-day stay.

Left overnight, the former requires a waiting time of nine hours from 0-100%, while the latter cuts this to four hours.

And while ongoing reference to the energy crisis is likely to prevail, the simple truth is that an alternative source of power generation is likely to be present of owners able to fork-out the R2 112 950, before options, required to have the EQE 43.

Despite Mercedes-AMG’s range claim of 508 km, both post “top-up” visits displayed a maximum range 465 km. As such, a more theoretical 420 km to 450 km should be expected between trips to the plug.

Conclusion

As much as the EV argument continues with varying degrees of understanding, the simple truth is that South Africans are accepting electric cars more and more, thus requiring a response from manufactures regardless of the past or history associated with a respective badge.

Mercedes-AMG is no exception and while criticism of an electric AMG is unavoidable, the EQE 43 makes its point clear by sporting all of the usual AMG qualities, some even improved such as the ride, but as an EV.

For now, the 43 is the potent EQE available in South Africa.

While it could be argued that a less visceral and soulful persona now exists as a result of the electric focus, the reality is that silence now goes hand-in-hand with performance heading into future.

In this regard, the EQE 43 doesn’t disappoint and with Mercedes-AMG becoming 100% electric before 2030, expect the future to be interesting if the present is any indication.

Road Test Data

