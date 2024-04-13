VIDEO: Bouncing Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 drops it like its hot

This upper-class ride is not scared to start a party on the dance floor.

Priced at a cool R4.5 million, the ultra-luxurious Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 has every feature you can think of. And then some.

A 4.0-litre V8 engine making 410kW of power and 770Nm of torque, 23-inch alloy wheels, rear seat entertainment screens with wireless earphones, a fridge between the two reclining rear seats, and rear window blinds to keep the pheasants from looking in are just some of the things offered on this plush seven-seater SUV.

Watch GLS600 bounce mode video

But none of these features will be as popular a party trick as the feature called Free Driving Assist. Popularly known as “Bounce Mode”. Designed to help this Mercedes-Maybach get unstuck in sand, it utilises the standard air suspension to literally bounce the car up and down.

Mercedes-Benz South Africa (MBSA) last week gave The Citizen Motoring a demonstration of the feature. All it takes is pressing a few buttons and off the Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 goes. The demonstrator decided to pump up the beaty tune inside the car for dramatic effect. But we must admit that the beat and bounce combined well for a rather impressive little performance.

The irony is that bouncing cars are not associated with the rich and famous who can afford Maybachs. The music usually blaring from them is more rap or hip-hop-orientated. Definitely not the philharmonic orchestral vibes you would presume are playing in a Maybach.

Mercedes-Maybach adds class

Known as lowriders and most famous on the streets of southern California, the bouncing cars we see on television use modified hydraulic suspension to bounce them to heights that sometimes seem rather dangerous.

As you would expect, the Mercedes-Maybach at least does it with the grace of a well-drilled ballerina.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 is one of only three Maybach models offered by MBSA. The other two are sedans, the S580 at R4 076 374 and the S680 at R5 079 542. But these two sedans do not bounce. If you get stuck in the sand with them, you have taken the wrong turn-off.

