Mercedes-AMG speaks: Next C63 will not have V8 motivation

AMG boss has branded the return of a V8 revival in the next C63 as rumours it can "definitively deny”.

New AMG C63 has been subjected to extensive criticism for swapping the 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 for the plug-in hybrid 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine. Image: Mercedes-AMG.

Mercedes-AMG has officially denounced reports claiming the next generation C63 will return to V8 motivation, describing it as something it could “definitively deny”.

From rumour to dismissal

Earlier this month, a pair of supposed “independent sources” with knowledge of Benz’s plans, told US publication, Car and Driver, that the next C63, due in 2026, will drop the controversial plug-in hybrid 2.0-litre engine in the current W206 for a hybridised version of the venerable 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8.

At the same time, “senior engineers directly involved in the matter” added further fuel to the fire by allegedly telling the publication that the V8, available in two states of tune in the AMG GT 63 S E-Performance and S63 E-Performance, will require only minimal changes to fit underneath the bonnet of the new C63, along with its electric hardware.

In a subsequent rebuttal, Affalterbach, when asked directly by Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport, said the claims amounted to noting but “pure nonsense” and that it has no plans to revert back to the V8 from the present four-cylinder.

The plug-in 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine has been a topic of much debate since debuting in the new W206 C63 earlier this year. Image: Mercedes-AMG.

Speaking to thedrive.com on the side-lines of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in California this week during the annual Monterey Car Week, Mercedes-AMG CEO Michael Schiebe said no plans for a V8 revival, with or without hybrid assistance, in the C63 will happen in spite of reports alleging sales to be in freefall ever since the W206’s debut.

Also used in the GLC 63 S E-Performance, the combination of the 2.0-litre four-cylinder M139 petrol engine, a 6.1-kWh battery driving an 80 kW electric motor mounted on the rear axle and the 48-volt mild-hybrid belt starter/generator delivers a combined output of 500kW/1 020Nm, 125kW/270Nm more than the V8.

No V8 for next E63 confirmed

Confirming that the next generation E63 will also drop the V8 in favour of a plug-in hybrid six-cylinder, Schiebe said AMG remains of the view that its downsizing strategy with electrification is the right and one which is now seemingly being taken by other marques as well.

“I don’t like to talk about other manufacturers, but it seems like there are many more performance hybrids coming to the market now. Or at least they’ve been announced. So, I think we were right when we said, let’s go in that direction”.

Despite also heading the hybrid route, long-time AMG rivals BMW M and Audi Sport will stick with its V8 engines in the next generation M5 and current RS6/RS7, in spite of it being known that the Four Rings’ next generation S and RS models will become wholly electric by 2026.

